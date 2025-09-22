E-File Form 1120-S with Ease: TaxZerone Simplifies S-Corporation Tax Filing

Business Tax Forms - Form 1120-S

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S-corporations across the United States now have the option to electronically file Form 1120-S , U.S. Income Tax Return for an S Corporation, through TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider.Form 1120-S is the annual tax return that S-corporations must file to report income, deductions, and other financial details to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It includes vital schedules such as Schedule K, which reports income and deductions, and Schedule K-1, which details each shareholder’s share of income. Filing this form on time is crucial to ensure compliance and to avoid costly IRS penalties for late or incomplete submissions. For step-by-step guidance, refer to TaxZerone’s Form 1120-S Instructions S-Corporation EligibilityNot every business qualifies to file as an S-corporation. To elect S-corporation status, a company must be a domestic corporation, have no more than 100 shareholders, and issue only one class of stock. Shareholders must generally be individuals who are U.S. citizens or residents, although certain trusts and estates are also permitted. Partnerships, corporations, and non-resident aliens cannot be shareholders.Eligible corporations must also file Form 2553, Election by a Small Business Corporation, with the IRS to be officially recognized as an S-corporation. Only after the IRS accepts this election can a business file Form 1120-S for its annual return.TaxZerone’s e-filing service for Form 1120-S is priced at $179.99 per return, with an optional “Pay in advance & Save” discount of 10% on the filing fee. Importantly, there are no hidden costs.Key Features of TaxZerone’s 1120-S E-Filing✔️ Supports all required schedules: K, K-1, L, M-1, and M-2✔️ Supports associated forms: Schedule D (Capital Gains and Losses and Built-in Gains), 1125-A (Cost of Goods Sold), 4562 (Depreciation and Amortization), 1125-E (Compensation of Officers), 8825 (Rental Real Estate Income and Expenses), and 4797 (Sales of Business Property)✔️ Supports Form 7004 to request an automatic extension of time to file Form 1120-S✔️ Built-in IRS business rule validations to reduce errors and avoid rejections✔️ Instant notifications on return status directly from the IRS✔️ Free retransmission of rejected returns✔️ No hidden costs – transparent pricing per return✔️ Dedicated assistance via phone, email, and chat at every stepImportant Due Dates for Form 1120-S✔️ Annual Due Date: For calendar year S-corporations, Form 1120-S is due by March 15 of the following year.✔️ Fiscal Year S-Corporations: Returns are due on the 15th day of the 3rd month after the end of the corporation’s tax year.✔️ Extension Option: If more time is needed, corporations can file Form 7004 to request an automatic extension of up to six months to submit Form 1120-S.✔️ Missed Deadlines: For calendar year 2024 S-corporations, both the original due date (March 15, 2025) and the extended due date (September 15, 2025) have already passed. However, if you have not yet filed, you can still use TaxZerone to e-file your Form 1120-S as soon as possible to minimize IRS penalties.Filing on or before the due date is essential to avoid penalties and ensure timely processing of shareholder Schedule K-1 forms. For detailed information on filing deadlines, visit TaxZerone’s 1120-S Due Dates Spokesperson Statement“Tax filing can be overwhelming for S-corporation owners and tax professionals who are managing both business operations and regulatory requirements,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. “Our mission is to simplify tax compliance while ensuring peace of mind. With our 1120-S e-filing solution, users can confidently meet deadlines, avoid penalties, and ensure accuracy through built-in validations. We believe that by combining technology with personalized support, we can help businesses focus more on growth and less on paperwork.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience. The platform supports e-filing for a wide range of IRS forms, including business, employment, nonprofit, and excise tax returns. By combining cutting-edge technology with a user-centric design, TaxZerone ensures that tax filing is effortless, secure, and affordable. Its commitment to simplicity, security, and affordability has made it a trusted solution for businesses and professionals across the country.

