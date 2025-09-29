Filing Season Begins for 3rd Quarter 2025 Form 941 E-Filing

Employment Tax Forms - TaxZerone

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TaxZerone today announced the official start of the e-filing season for Form 941 , Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, for the third quarter of 2025. Business owners, tax professionals, and reporting agents are encouraged to file promptly to remain compliant with IRS requirements.Form 941 is used by employers to report income taxes, Social Security tax, and Medicare tax withheld from employees’ wages, as well as the employer’s portion of Social Security and Medicare tax. Filing this form accurately and on time is essential for maintaining compliance and avoiding costly IRS penalties and interest.Filing DeadlineThe deadline to file Form 941 for the third quarter of 2025 is October 31, 2025. Employers are urged to complete their filings before the due date to avoid penalties for late submission.Filing Through TaxZeroneTaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, has begun accepting Form 941 filings for the third quarter of 2025. The service is available for:✔️ Business owners filing their own returns✔️ CPAs and tax professionals filing on behalf of clients✔️ IRS Enrolled Agents and Reporting Agents✔️ PEOs and CPEOsEach filing costs $6.99 per return, with an option to “Pay in Advance & Save” for a 10% discount. The platform has no hidden fees.Key Features Supporting Accurate and Timely Filing☑️ Bulk Upload – Enables tax professionals and businesses handling multiple returns to upload data in bulk, reducing manual entry and saving significant time.☑️ Zero Filing – Allows employers with no payroll for the quarter to complete their filing in just one click, without entering all the return details.☑️ Support for Schedule B and Form 8974 – Provides easy integration for employers who need to report daily tax liability (Schedule B) or claim qualified small business payroll tax credits for increasing research activities (Form 8974).☑️ Support for Form 941 Schedule R – Designed for PEOs, CPEOs, 3504 Agents, and IRS Agents, allowing them to file aggregate returns on behalf of multiple clients while maintaining accuracy and compliance.☑️ IRS Business Rule Validations – Automatically checks for errors and inconsistencies based on IRS rules, helping filers avoid rejections and ensuring smoother processing.☑️ Instant IRS Notifications – Confirms the filing status in real time so users know immediately whether their return has been accepted or requires correction.☑️ Free Retransmission of Rejected Returns – Offers the ability to correct and re-submit any rejected return without additional charges.Support for Form 941-X Amendment E-Filing – Allows filers to quickly make corrections to previously submitted Form 941 returns through the same platform.☑️ Dedicated Assistance – Provides expert support via phone, email, and chat throughout the filing process, ensuring that filers have guidance at every step.“Our mission is to simplify tax compliance for employers and professionals alike,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone. “By combining advanced technology with personalized support, we ensure that the process of filing Form 941 is accurate, efficient, and stress-free. With the third-quarter deadline approaching, now is the time for businesses to take action and stay compliant.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering support for a wide range of IRS forms, including the 94x series (Form 941, 940, 944, and amendments such as 941-X), Form 1120-S, 1099 forms, W-2 and W-2C, ACA forms, nonprofit forms (990 series), excise forms (2290 & 8849), and extensions (Form 7004, 4868 & 8868).The platform is dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience by integrating cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach. Its core values—simplicity, security, and affordability—reflect its commitment to making tax filing effortless, reliable, and accessible for all users.

