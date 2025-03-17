Cambridge Indivisible Calls on Senator Chuck Schumer to Step Aside as Minority Leader

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Michelle Fowle | info@cambridgeindivisible.orgMinority Leader Schumer, as chair of the Democratic Caucus in the Senate, broke with the vast majority of his caucus to allow a GOP funding bill to advance—without any restrictions on the ongoing efforts from Donald Trump and Elon Musk to dismantle the federal government. Cambridge Indivisible issued the following statement:"Under Senator Chuck Schumer’s leadership, Senate Democrats just gave away a crucial opportunity to push back against the chaos and destruction unleashed by Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Congressional Republicans. Instead of using this moment to demand real concessions, Schumer chose to move the GOP’s funding bill forward without a fight—handing even more power to the extremists hellbent on dismantling our government. This isn’t just a strategic misstep; it’s a failure of leadership at a time when we need bold, unwavering resistance. We appreciate Schumer’s years of service, but the stakes are too high. It’s time for him to step aside so someone ready to lead the fight can take the reins.“Here in Maryland, we are grateful to Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks for standing strong and voting against this bill. They understand the stakes and are fighting to protect our democracy. We expect the same from our Democratic leadership in the Senate.“At Cambridge Indivisible, we have been engaging our members to pressure Congress to reject extremist policies, fight for voting rights, and defend our democratic institutions. We work to hold Republicans accountable and elect leaders who will protect our freedoms, not enable their destruction. We are committed to building an America where everyone, regardless of race or background, has an equal say in our democracy.“Here on the Eastern Shore, we see firsthand how MAGA extremism threatens our communities. We know that unless we stand up now, we risk losing the very foundations of our democracy. We need leaders who will fight as hard as we are—leaders who won’t fold when faced with Republican obstruction and billionaire-backed chaos."This is not a call we make lightly, but our democracy cannot afford complacency. At a time when the forces of authoritarianism are on the march, we need leadership that will rise to the challenge, not retreat from it. Senator Schumer has had his time, but the fight ahead demands new leadership—someone who will stand firm, seize every opportunity to defend our democracy, and refuse to yield to those who seek to destroy it. It’s time for him to step aside so the resistance can be led with the strength and urgency this moment requires."ABOUT CAMBRIDGE INDIVISIBLECambridge Indivisible is a grassroots organization based in Cambridge, Maryland, dedicated to defending democracy, advancing justice, and holding our elected officials accountable. We work to build progressive power on the Eastern Shore through advocacy, education, and direct action. Learn more at CambridgeIndivisible.org.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.