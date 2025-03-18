Submit Release
Alternative Family Services Releases 2024 Impact Report: A Year of Transformative Change for Youth and Families

AFS unveils its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting a year of remarkable progress & innovative programs that have empowered youth, and families across California.

We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community, which empowers us to continue making a lasting impact.”
— Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS.
SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Family Services (AFS) is proud to unveil its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting a year of remarkable progress, innovative programs, and strengthened community partnerships that have empowered children, youth, and families across Northern California. The report underscores AFS’s unwavering commitment to providing stability, healing, and long-term opportunities for those in need.

Key 2024 Milestones:

1) 427 community-based outpatient clients received vital behavioral health services, supporting mental health and emotional well-being.
2) 32 adoptions were finalized, providing permanent, loving homes for children and teens.
3) 244 emergency placements ensured safety and stability for youth in crisis, with a 100% success rate in maintaining placement stability.
4) 101 youth in Intensive Services Foster Care (ISFC) received specialized support from trained resource parents to address complex needs.
5) 100% of youth in the Transition Age Youth (TAY) program maintained stable housing and graduated high school, while 75% secured employment, preparing for independent futures.

Additionally, AFS expanded training and professional development, delivering 304 training sessions to over 4,260 participants, equipping caregivers and professionals with the skills to better serve youth. Through the generous support of donors and partners, AFS raised $402,488, directly funding foster care services, mental health support, and youth development programs.

A Message from Our CEO:
"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community, which empowers us to continue making a lasting impact," said Marsha Lewis-Akyeem, CEO of AFS. "This report reflects the collective dedication of our staff, partners, and donors, all working together to transform lives and build brighter futures for the families we serve."

Read the Full Report : To explore the full 2024 Impact Report and see how AFS is driving meaningful change, visit AFS Impact Report

About Alternative Family Services
Alternative Family Services (AFS) is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive services for children, youth, and families, particularly those impacted by the foster care and juvenile justice systems. Through family services and mental health support, AFS creates safe, nurturing environments that foster resilience, stability, and long-term success.

Jennifer Harper
Alternative Family Services
+1 800-300-1022
