Alternative Family Services Launches Annual Foster Joy Holiday Campaign to Support Vulnerable Youth and Families

Community invited to donate or adopt gifts by December 20th to bring holiday cheer to children and families in need.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Family Services (AFS) is proud to announce the return of Foster Joy , its annual holiday drive designed to bring joy and support to vulnerable youth and families during the holiday season.Foster Joy provides community members with two meaningful ways to make a difference: making a monetary donation or adopting a gift for a child or family in need. All contributions support AFS's mission to strengthen families and provide care for children who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect."The holidays can be an especially challenging time for the families and children we serve," said Marsha Lewis Akyeem, CEO of Alternative Family Services. "Foster Joy allows our community to come together and ensure that every child experiences the magic and warmth of the season. Whether through a financial gift or by fulfilling a wish list item, every contribution makes a tangible difference in a young person's life."How to Participate:Community members can participate in Foster Joy in two ways:1) Make a Donation: Financial contributions help AFS provide essential services and holiday support throughout the year2) Adopt a Gift: Select a child or family to sponsor and fulfill their holiday wishesAll donations and gift adoptions must be completed by December 20th to ensure timely delivery for the holidays.For more information about Foster Joy or to participate in the campaign, please contact:Angela TaylorDirector, Resource DevelopmentAbout Alternative Family ServicesAlternative Family Services (AFS) provides foster care, adoption, mental health, and family services. Since 1978, AFS has been a vibrant community dedicated to helping foster children and youth, supported by a diverse staff and collaborative partnerships throughout California. Learn more at www.afs4kids.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.