Altogether Marketing LLC Delivers Strategic Marketing Communications Solutions to Drive Business Growth For Wise Women

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altogether Marketing LLC , under the leadership of Chief Brand Strategist Audrey M. Wiggins , provides comprehensive marketing communications services tailored to enhance brand presence, engage target audiences, and drive measurable business growth, with a particular focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.Core Service Offerings: Altogether Marketing LLC specializes in crafting cohesive brand identities and messaging through strategic brand development, ensuring consistent and impactful communication across all platforms. The company executes targeted digital marketing campaigns, leveraging data-driven insights to maximize ROI across various digital channels. Engaging content is developed for websites, social media, and other marketing materials, designed to resonate with specific audiences and build brand loyalty. Altogether Marketing LLC serves a diverse client base, ranging from emerging entrepreneurs and local small businesses to established non-profit organizations and Fortune 500 corporations. "Our goal is to provide our clients, especially women entrepreneurs, with the tools and strategies they need to not only survive, but thrive in today’s competitive market," states Audrey M. Wiggins.Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Audrey M. Wiggins and Altogether Marketing LLC actively support women entrepreneurs by providing tailored digital literacy training through focused workshops and resources designed to bridge the technology gap and enhance digital marketing skills. Strategic business coaching is offered through personalized guidance on brand development, marketing strategy, and business growth, specifically addressing the unique challenges faced by women in business. Access to networking and community is facilitated, connecting women entrepreneurs to foster collaboration and support. Resource development is provided through access to tools and templates that streamline marketing processes and improve efficiency.Professional Achievements and Engagements: Audrey M. Wiggins began her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 15 and hosts the Business Chop Podcast , a platform featuring in-depth discussions with industry experts and successful business leaders, providing valuable insights on marketing strategies, brand development, and business growth. Prior to her current role, she served as Vice President of Digital for the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists, contributing to the organization's digital strategy and presence. She also served as President of the Black Faculty and Staff Organization at Cleveland State University, fostering community and promoting professional development. Recognizing the need for specialized business education within the cosmetology and barber industries, she developed state-approved business curriculum for boards in Ohio, Nevada, Georgia, and North Dakota, empowering professionals with essential business skills. MakeSomethingHappen.tv, her webTV network, has received recognition from Cleveland State University, the Consortium of African American Organizations, and the Cleveland Urban League for its contributions to local entrepreneurship and community engagement. Audrey M. Wiggins is the recipient of the 2024 Dean’s Award from the Washkewicz College of Engineering and the Golden Award from the Young Alumni Association at Cleveland State University, acknowledging her professional excellence and contributions to the community. "We believe in the power of education and community, which is why we invest in initiatives that uplift and empower," Wiggins notes.Future Strategic Initiatives: Altogether Marketing LLC is focused on expanding its brand influence within the broader marketing sector, establishing itself as a leading provider of innovative marketing solutions. The company is committed to strategic team development, recruiting top talent to enhance service delivery and expand its capabilities. Plans are underway for the publication of professional marketing resources, including white papers, e-books, and industry reports, sharing valuable knowledge and expertise with the business community. "We are committed to staying at the forefront of marketing trends and technologies to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions," adds Wiggins.About Altogether Marketing LLC: Altogether Marketing LLC specializes in providing strategic marketing communications solutions that empower businesses to achieve their growth objectives. The company leverages a combination of creative strategies, data-driven insights, and technological expertise to deliver measurable results for its clients, with a strong commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

