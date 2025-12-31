Viktoriya Bastiyali, Founder of VB Event, Launches International Art Initiative

Viktoriya Bastiyali Founder & CEO of VB Events in NYC

Bastiyali Unveils Cross-Continental Art Initiative Bringing Ukraine and Bali to U.S. Collectors

I know what it feels like to start over, to prove yourself, to believe in your vision when no one else does yet. These artists have that same fire. They just need someone to believe in them.” — Viktoriya Bastiyali

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viktoriya Bastiyali , founder of VB Event Production , real estate agent with Sotheby's International Realty, and veteran event producer with two decades of experience, is launching a groundbreaking art discovery and exhibition initiative designed to bring unknown and emerging artists from around the world into the American market. The initiative will source original works from Ukraine, Bali, and other international markets, presenting fresh talent to American collectors through curated art events, exhibitions, and fundraisers. Unlike large-scale auction houses, Viktoriya's model operates on an intimate, mission-driven scale—creating meaningful opportunities for artists who lack access to traditional gallery representation.Viktoriya's path to this moment is one of transformation and determination. In 2005, she helped her former husband, Tarkan Bastiyali, build Midtown Loft & Terrace from the ground up—serving as creative director and pouring every piece of her soul and passion into creating an empire together. She traveled throughout Europe to forge strategic relationships, spearheaded marketing initiatives, and built the connective tissue that would make the venue a cornerstone of New York's event landscape."Midtown Loft & Terrace taught me what it means to build something from nothing," said Bastiyali. "I was the creative director, the relationship builder, the person who traveled to Europe to connect the dots between cultures and opportunities. Every event, every relationship, every detail mattered. When you put your soul into something, you learn what you're truly capable of. That experience shaped everything I do today."Her role required not just vision but the ability to execute across continents—building partnerships, designing experiences, and creating a brand that resonated with diverse audiences. Those same skills now fuel her art discovery initiative. Following her divorce four years ago, Viktoriya made the bold decision to rebuild herself from the ground up, immersing herself fully in real estate—a field she had always been drawn to through her lifelong passion for interior design, architecture, and building strong relationships."New York City has been my greatest teacher and my greatest reward," she said. "I'm fascinated by this city—the energy, the possibilities, the constant evolution. Through hard work, grit, and perseverance, I've been able to create opportunities I never imagined. NYC doesn't hand you anything, but if you're willing to show up and do the work, it opens doors."That resilience now fuels her mission to create pathways for emerging artists who, like her, are seeking their breakthrough moment."I know what it feels like to start over, to prove yourself, to believe in your vision when no one else does yet," Bastiyali said. "These artists have that same fire. They just need someone to believe in them and open the right door. That's what I want to do."Viktoriya's unique trifecta of expertise positions her unlike anyone else in the space. Through VB Event Production and Midtown Loft & Terrace, she has spent 20 years hosting and planning full-service events from start to finish for top industry performers across real estate, tech, and legal sectors. Her experience building strategic relationships across Europe and the U.S., combined with her creative director background, gives her a global perspective and an eye for what resonates across cultures.As a Sotheby's International Realty agent, she connects clients with dream homes and showcases exquisite properties globally. Now, she's channeling that same connective energy into the art world. "Real estate, event planning, and art are deeply intertwined," said Bastiyali. "A great location elevates any event. Thoughtful décor and art create memorable experiences. I've always believed that the right space, paired with the right moment, can change everything. That's what I do—I bring people, ideas, and beauty together in ways that create lasting impact."Viktoriya's boutique initiative is cause-oriented, with proceeds funding artist grants, exhibitions, and emergency relief in conflict zones. "I've spent 20 years connecting people who need to find each other," said Bastiyali. "Now I want to give voice to artists the world hasn't discovered." "We're creating a space where unknown artists can get their first yes—their first collector, their first exhibition. That first yes changes everything." "I bridge the gap between corporate event planning and real estate," Bastiyali said. "Every event I produce doesn't just meet logistical needs—it maximizes the potential of its location and creates powerful connections. Whether it's a fundraiser in a stunning gallery space, a product launch in a historic property, or a networking event for legal and tech leaders, I understand how to make the setting work for the story you're telling." Liana Zavo , founder of ZavoVentures and strategic partner, has collaborated with Viktoriya on networking events. "Viktoriya creates spaces where magic happens—where the right people meet at the right time," said Zavo. "Bringing that talent to the art world with a social impact lens is legacy work."Zavo added, "She built Midtown Loft & Terrace from scratch, then rebuilt herself after divorce. Now she's lifting up artists who need that same support. Event planning and art are both about curation, storytelling, and creating moments that matter."Viktoriya is traveling abroad to source works and build artist relationships. The inaugural exhibition and fundraiser launches in spring 2026 in New York City, featuring Ukrainian and Balinese artists.About Viktoriya BastiyaliViktoriya Bastiyali is a New York-based real estate agent with Sotheby's International Realty, founder of VB Event Production, and curator with 20 years of experience creating signature networking experiences for top performers in the real estate, tech, and legal industries. In 2005, she helped build Midtown Loft & Terrace from scratch alongside her former husband, Tarkan Bastiyali, serving as creative director while building strategic relationships across Europe and spearheading marketing initiatives. Following her divorce four years ago, Viktoriya rebuilt herself from the ground up, immersing herself in real estate and leveraging her lifelong passion for interior design, architecture, and building strong relationships. Through hard work, grit, and perseverance, she has created new opportunities in NYC and beyond. Viktoriya is passionate about connecting people with dream homes, unforgettable events, and art that moves the world

