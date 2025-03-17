Carl Fischer (Billy Joel Band) & Sunshine City Brass Deliver a Fresh Take on Danny Boy for St. Patrick’s Day

Carl Fischer performing on flugelhorn Carl Fischer performs with Billy Joel

Carl Fischer & Sunshine City Brass reimagine Danny Boy with a bold new arrangement—recorded live at Yoshi’s just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Fischer (Billy Joel Band) & Sunshine City Brass Deliver a Fresh Take on Danny Boy – Just in Time for St. Patrick’s DayJust in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Carl Fischer (Billy Joel Band) & Sunshine City Brass transform the beloved classic Danny Boy, starting as a heartfelt ballad before shifting into an energetic uptempo groove that showcases their signature sound.Recorded live at Yoshi’s Jazz Club in Oakland, CA, this vibrant arrangement brings new energy to a timeless melody, blending soulful phrasing with Sunshine City Brass’s high-energy brilliance.A versatile multi-instrumentalist with deep roots in jazz and pop music, Carl Fischer has been a member of Billy Joel’s band since 2005, showcasing his talents on trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone, and saxophones. His extensive career includes touring and recording with music icons such as Maynard Ferguson, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Diana Ross, among many others.Sunshine City Brass brings a fresh, high-energy vibe and unique arrangements to tracks audiences know and love. Whether you're a fan of jazz, vibrant horn-driven melodies, or simply great and energetic live music, this fresh take on Danny Boy is a must-hear. Sunshine City Brass brings the perfect blend of tradition and energy—don’t miss it.

Danny Boy - Carl Fischer & Sunshine City Brass (Live at Yoshi's)

