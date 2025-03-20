At The Artists Gallery (TAG) in March and April, see new paintings by Goldberg, Glosman, Hossain, Beudjekian and Phelps

TAG Exhibitions for March & April

TAG Artists proudly present 5 Solo Exhibitions, and excellent group shows "Tools of the Trade" and "An Art Auction for the California Community Foundation"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience New Perspectives at TAG Gallery: March - April Art ExhibitionsThis March and April, TAG Gallery presents a dynamic lineup of solo exhibitions, showcasing works that range from abstract to figurative, interior spaces to urban decay. Featured artists include Jackie Goldberg, Olga Glosman, Jahangir Hossain, Shant Beudjekian, and David Phelps.In addition to the solo shows, TAG Artists proudly present “Tools of the Trade,” a group exhibition exploring tools as essential instruments of creation—whether a paintbrush, pencil, hammer, or ladder.Upcoming Event, Friday, March 21: An Art Auction for the California Community FoundationTAG Gallery will also host an online art auction to support fire victims, with auction works are currently on display in the Lazarus Gallery. The auction culminates in an informal reception on Friday, March 21, from 5–8 PM.Art Auction: Bidding Owl - TAG Art AuctionEvent Details: TAG Auction EventMarch–April 2025 ExhibitionsExhibition Dates: Wednesday, March 26 – Friday, April 18, 2025Gallery Reception: Saturday, March 29, 5–8 PMSolo Exhibitions at TAG GalleryJackie Goldberg – “The Walkabout Club”Los Angeles-based artist and designer Jackie Goldberg captures the raw beauty of downtown L.A. streets in The Walkabout Club, a story of friendship, loss, and hope. Goldberg, who studied at UCLA and Yale, explains:“The Walkabout Club was born when plans went awry, and we found unexpected beauty on the streets of the City of Angels.”Olga Glosman – “La Femme”Russian-born, Los Angeles-based figurative artist Olga Glosman celebrates the essence of womanhood in La Femme. Trained at the Los Angeles Academy of Figurative Art, Glosman employs master techniques to explore themes of emotional strength and individuality.“Each painting tells a story of resilience, culture, and femininity.”Shant Beudjekian – “Contemporary Interpretations of People”A versatile artist influenced by Impressionism and contemporary art, Shant Beudjekian studied at Otis College of Art and Design and interned at RISD in Landscape Architecture. His latest work delves into abstraction, still life, and figurative painting.Jahangir Hossain – “Rhythm in Life”Bangladesh-based artist Jahangir Hossain explores human relationships in Rhythm in Life. A graduate of Dhaka University’s Institute of Fine Arts, Hossain has exhibited worldwide, including at the Oxford Gallery and the London Biennale.“Through the motif of mother and child, or couples in embrace, my work reflects our deep dependency on one another for love and nourishment.”David Phelps – “Architecture and Other Abstractions”Having lived and studied in Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Mexico, David Phelps draws from architectural elements to explore memory, perspective, and light.“Doors and windows symbolize openings to thoughts, dreams, and meditations—creating a layered experience for the viewer.”About TAG GalleryFounded in 1993, The Artists Gallery is a contemporary, artist-run nonprofit gallery in the historic Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles. Representing regional, national, and international artists, TAG hosts solo and group exhibitions each month, promoting creative exploration across media and styles.Annual Juried Exhibitions Include:Made in the USAThe L.A. OpenThe Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition (On view through March 21, 2025)TAG is open Wednesday–Sunday and welcomes artists interested in membership to apply via www.taggallery.net Visit TAG GalleryWebsite | gallery@taggallery.netMedia ContactWren SarrowMobile 213-713-6643info@taggallery.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.