Kenyan athletes top the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K

MACAU, March 16 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K took place today (16 March). The 10K race started at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run started at 7:45 a.m. at Sai Van Lake Square. Kenyan athletes Vincent Kibet Langat and Betty Sigei were crowned the overall champions in the men’s and women’s 10K, with both setting a new race record.

All participants for this year’s Macao International 10K started at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K race participants were the first to cross the Sai Van Bridge and then run through the Cotai Strip before reaching the finish line at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The Fun Run participants then started the race and crossed the Sai Van Bridge to reach the finish line also at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. The participants had the opportunity not only to enjoy the fun of long-distance running sport, but also to appreciate the distinctive urban appeal of Macao through the city landscapes and the cultural performances along the racecourse.

The men’s 10K race was a fierce competition amongst the leading runners before they enter Olympic Sports Centre Stadium for the finish. Kenya’s Vincent Kibet Langat prevailed in a tight finish with a new record of 28:07.09, 0.11 faster than Ethiopia’s Teresa Nyakola Gela. Harrison Wanjiru from Kenya completed the podium.

Reigning Macao International 10K women’s champion Betty Sigei successfully defended her title with a new race record of 31:23, outpacing her Kenyan compatriots Cintia Chepngeno and Daisilah Jerono.

In the Macao men’s and women’s athlete category, Wang Kun and Hoi Long won with a time of 31:27 and 38:42, respectively. Wang’s time is also a new Macao record. Wong Chin Wa and Ip Weng Tou came second and third in the Macao men’s athlete category while Chao Kin I and Law Kwan Wai completed the top three in the Macao women’s athlete category.

The winners in the other categories are as follows:

10K Fun Run Category Men’s Women’s Men’s Women’s A Justus Kiprop Betty Sigei Ho Chi In Li Yong Lin Helen B Harrison Wanjiru Mary Munanu Leong Chin Hei Cheng Ka I C Lukas Wambua Muteti Wang Dongmei Ieong Kin Kuan Sou Pui Peng D Lou Chio Iong Shek Hoi Wai -- --

Guests attending the event included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau; Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Dave Sun, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sands China Ltd. and Managing Director of Venetian Macau Limited; Mr. Paulo Cheong, Senior Vice President of Human Resources of Sands China Ltd.; Ms. Xia Yanqing, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and First-Class Researcher of Zhaoqing Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau; Mr. Chan Iok Wai, Head of Department of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and members of the Sports Committee.

The popular “Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award” was held again this year. Themed “Ocean Run”, the event encouraged runners to integrate oceanic elements into their costumes as a way to motivate them to contribute to marine environment protection and biodiversity. The winners were announced and were awarded prizes after the races.

The 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K has attracted the participation of many residents and tourists, continually promoting the development of the local sports industry and also propelling economic growth in sports tourism and relevant industries. At the same time, the event has helped contribute to the organization of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympics Games this year, and has enhanced the sports atmosphere of the Macao community, radiating relevant promotion work to the Macao community and injecting vitality into the society through the effect of this sporting event.

Participants who successfully completed the race within the time limit may check their results at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, and download the certificate at www.marathon-photos.com from 1 April.

For more information about the race, please visit the official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.