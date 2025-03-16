Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3001414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka and Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: March 3, 2025, at 2302 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Noah Lincoln

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 2302 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks initiated a motor vehicle stop on Exit 10 in Waterbury due to an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Noah Lincoln (35). During the course of the interaction, Troopers observed drug paraphernalia within the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle operated by Lincoln was seized pending the application for a search warrant. Lincoln was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division for the charge of Criminal Driving with a License Suspended (DLS).

On March 13, 2025, Lincoln arrived at the Berlin Barracks to retrieve his seized vehicle. At that time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks issued a citation to Lincoln to appear before the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Cocaine Possession. These charges were a result of the execution of a search warrant following the traffic stop. During the search, approximately 16.0 grams of cocaine was discovered within the vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/25/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.