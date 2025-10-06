Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert I 89 Southbound Exit 13

UPDATE: I 89 SB EXIT 13 IS BACK OPEN.

 

From: Bulger, Michelle
Sent: Monday, October 6, 2025 6:43 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert I 89 Southbound Exit 13

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 southbound is experiencing delays in the area of Exit 13 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

