How VA is taking action to prevent Veteran suicide

We recently released our 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which, in addition to data, highlights seven strategies we’re taking to support Veterans.

In this story—the first in a series of two—we’ll talk about the first two strategies we’re taking throughout the next year and beyond to meet Veterans where they are and with the resources they need.

Promoting secure firearm storage

With firearms being the most common means of suicide among Veterans, discussions about secure firearm storage are critical. Research shows a suicide crisis is usually brief, and securely storing firearms puts time and space between a Veteran and a firearm.

This can allow thoughts of suicide to decrease before a Veteran can access a firearm. It’s also important to remember most people attempting suicide won’t change their method if their attempt is interrupted. Meaning if a Veteran in crisis is trying to access a gun, a barrier could save their life as they’re less likely to try another means.

Keep It Secure provides Veterans, their families and communities with resources and information on how to securely store firearms. In addition, VA distributes free cable gun locks through VA medical centers, community organizations and local law enforcement agencies (find VA locations through our Resource Locator).

VA also offers VA S.A.V.E. training, which is a free, brief, online or in-person course that will help you provide care and compassion if you come across a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide.

Building and sustaining community collaborations

Our mission is to reduce Veteran suicide, but we can’t do it alone. That’s why we partner with groups across the country to reach as many Veterans as possible. Community-Based Interventions for Suicide Prevention (CBI-SP) works with nearly 2,500 local coalitions nationwide. Together, we provide resources and services in places where more than 70% of Veterans live.

CBI-SP focuses on identifying at-risk Veterans, promoting care transitions and enhancing safety planning. We recently launched new initiatives to address suicide among American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans who have some of the highest suicide rates among those who receive VA care.

CBI-SP has provided $4 million in cooperative agreements to increase reviews of health records to gather information to help prevent future Veteran suicides.

Through a partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, we work with firearm retailers and range owners to encourage secure firearm storage practices. This provides effective actions Veterans and their loved ones can take during times of suicide crises to potentially save lives.

Ongoing and future efforts in Veteran Suicide Prevention

Supporting Veterans is a mission we all share. VA alone cannot end Veteran suicide. Together, we can create a compassionate, supportive network to empower Veterans, and to reassure them that help is available, they are valued and there is hope. Stay tuned for our next article, which highlights the next five strategies we’re focusing on in 2025.