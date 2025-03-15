Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Operation without consent of owner

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 25B2001416                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at approximately 1055 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Hartland

VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without consent of owner

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Sturk

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/15/2025 at approximately 1055 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residence on US Route 5 in the town of Hartland, VT. Vermont State Police was then advised by Lebanon, NH Police that the vehicle had been located in Lebanon, NH. Investigation determined that Amanda Sturk took the vehicle from a residence in Hartland before driving the vehicle across state lines to Lebanon, NH. Sturk was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/15/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/25 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

Legal Disclaimer:

