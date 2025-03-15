Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Operation without consent of owner
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT
CASE#: 25B2001416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at approximately 1055 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Hartland
VIOLATION: Aggravated operation without consent of owner
ACCUSED: Amanda Sturk
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/15/2025 at approximately 1055 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a stolen vehicle that was taken from a residence on US Route 5 in the town of Hartland, VT. Vermont State Police was then advised by Lebanon, NH Police that the vehicle had been located in Lebanon, NH. Investigation determined that Amanda Sturk took the vehicle from a residence in Hartland before driving the vehicle across state lines to Lebanon, NH. Sturk was issued a criminal citation to appear in Windsor Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/15/2024 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/25 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.