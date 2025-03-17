From Cooking to Connection: A New Way For Couples to Strengthen Their Relationship

Relationship Coach Brigitte Theriault

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relationship struggles often emerge in small moments of daily life—like figuring out who’s cooking dinner. Studies show that couples who share household responsibilities fairly experience greater relationship satisfaction, yet disagreements over chores remain a leading source of conflict. A new approach to couples coaching is turning an everyday task into an opportunity for connection. Grow In Relationship is launching its Couples Cooking Experience , a hands-on coaching experience that helps couples strengthen communication and teamwork—while preparing a meal together. Founder Brigitte Theriault, a trained relationship coach, and professional chef, blends evidence-based relationship coaching with interactive cooking sessions, offering couples a fun and meaningful way to explore how they collaborate under pressure."The way a couple cooks together mirrors how they navigate their relationship—you see how they manage stress, divide tasks, and communicate in real-time," explains Theriault. "By making small shifts in how they interact in the kitchen, couples can transform how they engage in their everyday lives."Unlike traditional cooking classes, these sessions go beyond teaching new recipes. They offer couples a real-world setting to observe and adjust their relational dynamics. Cooking together reveals how partners handle collaboration, manage stress, and resolve conflict—providing a hands-on way to practice healthier interactions in the moment.One of the most significant sources of relationship tension is the division of household labor—who does what, whether tasks feel fair, and how resentment builds over time. According to the American Psychological Association, 65% of couples cite household responsibilities as a major source of conflict. Research from the Gottman Institute further shows that couples who share household tasks equitably report higher satisfaction and lower divorce rates.The Couples Cooking Experience helps partners recognize and shift these patterns in a supportive, engaging environment. Throughout the session, couples practice key relationship skills like collaborative decision-making, emotional regulation, and active listening while preparing a meal to enjoy together.A Hands-On Approach to Relationship CoachingExperiential coaching methods are gaining traction, moving beyond traditional talk therapy to more interactive, real-life applications. Cooking provides a neutral, low-pressure space where couples can observe their natural interactions and make meaningful changes in real-time. Theriault helps couples recognize unhelpful patterns—such as criticism, defensiveness, or withdrawal—and offers evidence-based strategies to shift these dynamics. By engaging in an everyday activity together, couples gain practical tools they can apply to strengthen their relationship beyond the kitchen.Tailored Coaching Experiences for Every CoupleEach cooking session is customized to a couple’s needs, incorporating their communication styles, stress responses, and relationship goals. While cooking provides a unique hands-on experience, it’s one of many ways Theriault helps couples build stronger connections.As a trained relationship coach and professional chef, Theriault offers services beyond experiential coaching, including private coaching, workshops, and structured relationship programs. Whether through a shared meal, guided conversations, or personalized coaching, her focus remains: helping couples create intentional, fulfilling partnerships that last.About Grow In RelationshipGrow In Relationship is a Sonoma and San Francisco-based coaching practice founded by Brigitte Theriault, a trained relationship coach and professional chef with a background in experiential learning. Offering a blend of structured coaching, interactive workshops, and hands-on experiences, Grow In Relationship helps couples develop the skills they need to strengthen their bond in real, tangible ways.For more information or to book a session, visit www.growinrelationship.com/relationship-cooking-experience

