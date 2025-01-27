Prepare for Deeper Connections: Gottman's 7 Principles Workshop Coming This March

Relationship Coach Brigitte Theriault

Proven Strategies to Strengthen Relationships in Gottman Workshop

In my experience as a relationship coach, these principles have proven to be some of the most impactful for fostering lasting change. ” — Brigitte Theriault

SONOMA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where relationships face increasing challenges, couples now have access to evidence-based tools to strengthen bonds and foster lasting connection. Decades of research conducted by Drs. John and Julie Gottman have reshaped the understanding of what makes relationships thrive and endure.Dr. John Gottman’s research spans over 40 years and involves thousands of couples. His work has identified key behaviors and patterns that accurately predict relationship success. The findings, encapsulated in the Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, provide a practical roadmap for couples seeking to enhance their relationships.The Seven Principles address:Enhancing Love Maps – Building a deep understanding of one another’s inner worlds.Nurturing Fondness and Admiration – Cultivating a foundation of mutual appreciation.Turning Toward Instead of Away – Strengthening emotional bonds through daily interactions.Allowing Influence – Embracing collaboration and mutual respect.Solving Solvable Problems – Addressing conflicts with constructive communication.Overcoming Gridlock – Navigating perpetual issues by finding shared meaning.Creating Shared Meaning – Developing rituals and goals that unify the partnership.These principles are designed to resolve conflict and deepen intimacy and connection. Studies have shown that couples who integrate these strategies into their daily lives experience reduced conflict, greater satisfaction, and stronger emotional intimacy.As relationship education becomes increasingly recognized as a vital tool for personal and relational well-being, workshops and training programs based on the Gottman Method continue to gain traction. Such initiatives offer couples a structured way to engage with this research and apply its lessons to their unique dynamics.This February, as Valentine’s Day approaches, couples are encouraged to reflect on the strength of their relationships and consider giving a gift that lasts—a commitment to a deeper connection. In March, relationship coach Brigitte Theriault will lead an interactive Gottman marriage workshop via Zoom to introduce couples to these transformative concepts. "In my experience as a relationship coach, these principles have proven to be some of the most impactful for fostering lasting change," says Brigitte. "I fully believe in their power to create meaningful growth in relationships of all stages." With years of experience helping couples foster healthier connections, Brigitte will guide participants through the principles with practical exercises and insightful discussions. This workshop is designed for couples at all stages of their relationship, from those considering engagement to newlyweds to those with decades of shared history.The Seven Principles of Marriage for Making Marriage Work workshop aims to provide attendees with theoretical insights and actionable strategies that can be implemented immediately. Participants will also receive a digital workbook to continue exploring the concepts after the session.The event reflects a broader trend of bringing accessible, research-backed relationship education to a wider audience. Its focus on evidence-based practices underscores the growing emphasis on empowering individuals with the tools to build resilient and fulfilling relationships.With the challenges facing modern relationships, from increasing stress levels to digital communication demands, the need for clear, actionable guidance has never been greater.By focusing on what works, the Gottman Method is a valuable resource for couples looking to navigate these complexities with confidence and compassion.

