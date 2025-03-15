St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4002131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at 0119 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Saint Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation, and DLS
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Todd Sumner
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury. Troopers observed several moving violations and subsequently stopped a truck operated by Sumner. As Troopers spoke with Sumner indicators of impairment were detected. Sumner was arrested for the above listed charges and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sumner was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
