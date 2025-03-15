Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #3, DLS, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4002131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at 0119 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2, Saint Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Negligent Operation, and DLS

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Todd Sumner              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on routine patrol in the town of Saint Johnsbury. Troopers observed several moving violations and subsequently stopped a truck operated by Sumner. As Troopers spoke with Sumner indicators of impairment were detected. Sumner was arrested for the above listed charges and transported to the Saint Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Sumner was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2025 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

