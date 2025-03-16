Balfour Capital Group Announces Speaking Engagement by Johan Boos at Université Côte d’Azur

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce that Johan Boos, Head of the European Division at Balfour Capital, will be speaking at the esteemed Université Côte d’Azur (UCA) on April 2, 2025. The event will take place at 17:00 at Amphitheatre 6, Campus d'Angely.Mr. Boos will address the university’s Finance Club, sharing his expertise on global markets and entrepreneurial strategies. As a distinguished member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and holder of a seat on the COMEX, Mr. Boos will provide valuable insights into the dynamic and rapidly evolving financial marketplace. His presentation will encompass discussions on market innovation, entrepreneurship, and the complexities of navigating today's fast-paced financial environment.Currently leading Balfour’s institutional derivatives division alongside Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence, Mr. Boos has played a pivotal role in expanding the firm's strategic capabilities globally. His responsibilities also include managing assets for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and endowments.Université Côte d’Azur, located in Nice, France, is internationally recognized for its academic excellence and interdisciplinary research. Balfour Capital Group values the opportunity to contribute to UCA's tradition of fostering knowledge exchange and dialogue with industry leaders.We look forward to a stimulating discussion and invite all interested parties to attend this informative session.Event Details:• Date: April 2, 2025• Time: 17:00• Location: Amphitheatre 6, Campus d'Angely, Université Côte d’Azur, Nice, FranceAbout Balfour Capital Group: Balfour Capital Group is a leading global financial institution managing over $400 million in assets across diverse asset classes. The firm specializes in providing tailored investment solutions to institutional clients, family offices, and individual investors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.