Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers Temporarily Closing Due to Severe Weather

Frankfort, KY. – Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky will close temporarily on Saturday, March 15 2025, due to severe weather.

The centers will resume operations on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, except the center in Clay County, which will resume operations on Monday at 7 a.m. ET.

To find all disaster recovery center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the February storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 25.

Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Simpson counties can apply for federal assistance.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at disasterassistance.gov or via the FEMA App. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For the latest information about Kentucky’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.