Severe Storms Can Happen at Any Time; Being Prepared is Vital

Frankfort, KY. – The recent severe storms and flooding that occurred across Kentucky last month is a reminder that extreme weather events can happen at any time. Preparing for this is vital to keeping your family safe.

The National Weather Service is predicting strong to severe storms in Kentucky this weekend.

Kentucky sees a disproportionately high number of severe weather events each year compared to other parts of the United States so it’s important to understand the difference between a watch vs warning. If the National Weather Service issues a watch, it means be prepared. Rain, hail and damaging wind threats are expected. Warnings, usually issued for an hour or less, mean take action. Click Watch Warning Advisory Explained to learn more.

But that’s no reason to let weather predictions leave you feeling stressed. It’s also a good reason to be prepared year-round.

Make sure you can receive alerts and warnings quickly through several different technologies no matter where you are–at home, at school, at work, or in the community.

Know your area’s severe weather risk and practice your emergency plan with your family and pets. In other words, know whether to shelter in place or go to your identified safe place, which could mean leaving town or deciding to stay with friends or family.

Before extreme weather happens, it’s a good idea to invest in a NOAA Weather Radio. A public service offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, weather information is broadcast directly and continuously from your nearest National Weather Service office. Click Emergency Alerts | Ready.gov to learn more.

Some communities use the Emergency Alert System, a national public warning system, to deliver warnings of imminent threats to specific areas. A severe weather threat such as a tornado warning can be sent by state and local public safety officials. If your community has outdoor warning sirens, become familiar with their warning tone(s).

If you don’t have a safe room you can access in an emergency, the next best protection is a small, interior, windowless room or basement on the lowest level of your home or a sturdy building.

Simply put, preparing for severe weather means knowing what to do.

For the latest information about Kentucky’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.