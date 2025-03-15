Submit Release
News Search

There were 297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,482 in the last 365 days.

FEMA urges West Virginians to protect their identity and stay informed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a natural disaster, it is important to protect your identity against fraud and identity theft. In some cases, criminals may try to get information by pretending to be disaster workers. Scam artists may try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses, and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by a disaster.   

Keep these things in mind to protect your identity and stay informed: 

  • Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. Don’t trust anyone who offers financial or contracting help and then asks for money.
  • FEMA will only call or e-mail you if you have contacted FEMA first or registered for assistance. Do not disclose information to any unsolicited telephone calls and e-mails from individuals claiming to be FEMA or federal employees. If you receive suspicious e-mails or phone calls, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify if a FEMA call or e-mail is legitimate.
  • Always ask to see I.D. FEMA personnel will always have an official identification badge. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity.
  • Do not offer any personal information, including your Social Security number and bank information, unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative.
  • Be on alert if someone asks for your 9-digit FEMA registration ID, which you will receive when you apply for disaster assistance through FEMA.
  • Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from local officials on disaster fraud and scams.
  • After you apply for FEMA assistance, a home inspection may be necessary. FEMA inspectors will make an appointment before coming to your house. They may verify your identity using the last four digits of the 9-digit registration number but will not ask for all nine numbers. FEMA inspectors will also not ask you for your Social Security number.
  • FEMA does not hire or endorse specific contractors to fix homes or recommend repairs. A FEMA inspector’s job is to verify damage. 

To report scams, fraud, and identity-theft contact: 

Residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses caused by the Feb. 15 – 18, 2025, flooding. 

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 28.

There are four ways to apply:

  • Apply by phone at 800-621-3362
  • Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Apply with the FEMA App
    • Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store
  • Apply in person at one of our FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers:
Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 15, March 22, April 19

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

 

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover. 

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

 FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA urges West Virginians to protect their identity and stay informed

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more