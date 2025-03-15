FEMA urges West Virginians to protect their identity and stay informed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a natural disaster, it is important to protect your identity against fraud and identity theft. In some cases, criminals may try to get information by pretending to be disaster workers. Scam artists may try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses, and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by a disaster.

Keep these things in mind to protect your identity and stay informed:

Federal and local disaster workers do not solicit or accept money. Don’t trust anyone who offers financial or contracting help and then asks for money.

FEMA will only call or e-mail you if you have contacted FEMA first or registered for assistance. Do not disclose information to any unsolicited telephone calls and e-mails from individuals claiming to be FEMA or federal employees. If you receive suspicious e-mails or phone calls, you can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify if a FEMA call or e-mail is legitimate.

Always ask to see I.D. FEMA personnel will always have an official identification badge. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity.

Do not offer any personal information, including your Social Security number and bank information, unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative.

Be on alert if someone asks for your 9-digit FEMA registration ID, which you will receive when you apply for disaster assistance through FEMA.

Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from local officials on disaster fraud and scams.

After you apply for FEMA assistance, a home inspection may be necessary. FEMA inspectors will make an appointment before coming to your house. They may verify your identity using the last four digits of the 9-digit registration number but will not ask for all nine numbers. FEMA inspectors will also not ask you for your Social Security number.

FEMA does not hire or endorse specific contractors to fix homes or recommend repairs. A FEMA inspector’s job is to verify damage.

To report scams, fraud, and identity-theft contact:

Residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses caused by the Feb. 15 – 18, 2025, flooding.

The deadline to apply is Monday, April 28.

There are four ways to apply:

Apply by phone at 800-621-3362

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Apply with the FEMA App Download the free FEMA mobile app, available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

Apply in person at one of our FEMA West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers:

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 15, March 22, April 19 Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.