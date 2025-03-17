63 Vicente from the street- Berkeley 63 vicente interior- living room 63 Vicente rd. Berkeley Kitchen

The last of the lots in the 1991 Berkeley Tunnel Fire-Firestorm area are being developed. This is one of those lots that has finally being built 30+ years later

They built the neighbors homes with the best fire hardening technology they had. This home is the best, WUI (wildlife urban interface) tech we have 30+ years into the future. It's harder.” — Scott Leverette

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Modern Vision of Sustainably Built, Fully Electric, Fire Hardened Luxury In Berkeley’s Claremont Hills

Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty announces the availability of a newly constructed, fully electric residence at 63 Vicente Road in Berkeley’s Claremont Hills. This property introduces contemporary design with sustainability-focused features, offering an energy-efficient housing option in the East Bay.

The residence includes five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and over 3,315 square feet of space. Designed to integrate indoor and outdoor living, the home is positioned in a tree-lined neighborhood with expansive canyon views.

Sustainability and Safety Features

The home operates entirely on electricity and includes a solar power system, battery backup, and a pre-installed EV charger. It is constructed following Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) fire-hardening standards, incorporating fire-resistant materials and energy-efficient systems. Additional features such as drought-resistant landscaping and high-efficiency appliances contribute to its environmentally conscious design.

Architectural and Interior Highlights

The property features an open-concept layout, with large windows designed to maximize natural light. The main level includes a kitchen with custom oak cabinetry, a pantry, and high-end Miele appliances. Glass doors connect the living and dining areas to an outdoor deck, providing views of the surrounding landscape.

The upper level includes a primary suite with a walk-in closet, a private deck, and an ensuite bathroom equipped with a soaking tub, dual vanities, and a glass-enclosed rainfall shower. Additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room complete this floor.

The lower level offers a separate entrance, an additional bedroom and bathroom, and a flexible-use space suitable for a home office, media room, or fitness area.

Location and Accessibility

Located near the border of Berkeley and Oakland, the Claremont Hills neighborhood offers proximity to regional amenities, including:

The Claremont Hotel Club & Spa

Elmwood Shopping District

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Garber Park

The property is also near major commuter routes, including Highway 24, BART stations, and AC Transit lines, facilitating access to Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco.

Property Details

Price: $2,895,000

Address: 63 Vicente Road, Berkeley, CA

More Information: https://63vicente.com

For inquiries or to schedule a private showing, contact:

Scott Leverette(510) 919-3333scottleverette@gmail.com

Stefan Isaksen(510) 725-7802stefanisaksen@gmail.com

Media Contact:Scott Leverette Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty S.Leverette@ggsir.com (510)-919-3333

