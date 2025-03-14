exterior drone of nest house bridge with Architect Bridget Shank view out of livingroom glass wall

Nest House, a breathtaking masterpiece of sustainable luxury, now available at 1158 Cragmont Avenue in the coveted Berkeley Hills for $4,589,000.

This visionary residence, a rare blend of architectural brilliance and eco-conscious design, promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience for the discerning buyer.” — Scott Leverette

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --



Introducing Nest House: The Pinnacle of Sustainable Luxury in Berkeley Hills

— Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty proudly unveils Nest House, a breathtaking masterpiece of sustainable luxury, now available at 1158 Cragmont Avenue in the coveted Berkeley Hills for $4,589,000. This visionary residence, a rare blend of architectural brilliance and eco-conscious design, promises an unparalleled lifestyle experience for the discerning buyer.

Architectural Marvel and Design Excellence

Nest House redefines modern elegance with its groundbreaking design. Conceived by the acclaimed women-led firm Artifact Collaborative, this home has garnered a 2024 AIA East Bay Design Awards nomination, a testament to its innovative approach. A dramatic floating wing connected by a glass bridge offers a striking yet serene architectural statement, combining both beauty and engineering mastery.

Expansive glass walls and strategically placed skylights bring the outdoors in, framing breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, including the iconic San Francisco city skyline and Bay views. The home’s design prioritizes openness while maintaining intimate spaces ideal for relaxation and inspiration. Thoughtfully curated sustainable materials, including Lumber milled from a cedar tree onsite and non-toxic finishes, ensure both elegance and environmental responsibility.

Sustainable Luxury Features

Nest House sets a benchmark for eco-conscious living with a comprehensive suite of sustainable features, ensuring efficiency and elegance co-exist effortlessly:

• Passive Solar Thermal Design: Maximizes natural heat and light, reducing energy consumption year-round.

• Green Roof: A living roof that insulates, reduces heat loss, supports biodiversity, and enhances aesthetic beauty.

• Solar Photovoltaic System: On-site panels generate clean energy, lowering carbon footprint and utility costs.

• Heat Pump System: Cutting-edge technology for efficient heating and cooling.

• Pre-Plumbed for Whole Home Battery Backup: Ready for future energy storage solutions.

• Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging: Dedicated 240V charging station for eco-conscious transportation.

The green features extend beyond technology with drought-resistant landscaping, reducing water usage while preserving the lush beauty of the surroundings.

Unparalleled Quality and Safety

Built to the highest standards, Nest House incorporates robust construction elements ensuring safety, longevity, and peace of mind:

• Seismic Resilience: Engineered with a solid slab-on-grade foundation and steel moment frames to withstand earthquakes.

• Fire-Hardened Construction: Fire-resistant materials and a full fire sprinkler system for maximum protection.

• High-Performance Insulation: Superior insulation keeps the home energy-efficient and comfortable year-round.

The construction incorporates non-toxic, low-VOC materials to support healthy indoor air quality. Double-paned, low-emissivity (American Made) Western Windows further enhance insulation while reducing energy costs.

Luxurious Interiors and Modern Comforts

Encompassing an expansive 3,583 square feet, Nest House offers five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, meticulously designed for both comfort and elegance. Every corner showcases fine craftsmanship and thoughtful design:

• Chef’s Kitchen: Featuring stone and Blackened Stainless Steel countertops, a built-in induction range, premium appliances, and custom cabinetry.

• Spacious Living Areas: Open-concept design seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for entertaining or serene retreats.

• Designer Bathrooms: Spa-like features including modern fixtures, and exquisite finishes curated for a relaxing experience.

• Sophisticated Flooring: A tasteful blend of polished concrete, tile and wood provides a balance of durability and beauty.

The primary suite is a sanctuary of luxury, featuring sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and Bay, a spa-inspired en-suite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms offer flexible space ideal for guest rooms, home offices, or creative studios.

Prime Location in Berkeley Hills

Nest House is perched in the highly sought-after Berkeley Hills, offering breathtaking Bay Area views while maintaining privacy. Just above Codornices Park and moments from the famed Gourmet Ghetto, the home provides both serenity and convenience with easy access to hiking trails, top-tier restaurants, and renowned educational institutions.

The property’s elevation offers stunning views of the San Francisco Bay and skyline making every sunset unforgettable. The location also ensures a sense of seclusion while being minutes from vibrant cultural landmarks, including the Berkeley Art Museum and the UC Berkeley campus.

An Exclusive Opportunity Awaits

Nest House is more than just a residence; it is a statement of sophistication, sustainability, and luxury. Priced at $4,589,000, this architectural marvel offers an unparalleled lifestyle for those seeking modern innovation with timeless elegance. Private viewings are available for qualified buyers seeking to experience this extraordinary home firsthand.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Scott Leverette

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Phone: (510) 919-3333

Email: scottleverette@gmail.com

DRE #01371899

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is renowned for representing the finest properties throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. With a reputation for excellence, unparalleled service, and a global network, the firm continues to connect exceptional homes with discerning buyers.

Media and Press Inquiries:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Listing Agent: ScottLeverette

Listing agent website: www.scottleverette.com

Phone: (510) 919-3333

Email: S.Leverette@ggsir@ggsir.com

Explore More:

• Official Property Website: www.1158cragmont.com

• Property Video: https://vimeo.com/1007525390?share=copy

Disclaimer:

All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers should independently verify all details. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

END

property video- Nest house Berkeley, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.