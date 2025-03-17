Knowband Launches Mobile App Builder to Enhance E-Commerce Sales

Mobile App Builder by Knowband for your eCommerce Business Build Mobile App for Prestashop, Opencart, Magento 2 & WooCommerce Key Features of Mobile App Builder by Knowband

Knowband launches Mobile App Builder for PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce & Magento, helping businesses boost sales with seamless, no-code mobile apps.

Mobile shopping is now the norm. Our Mobile App Builder empowers businesses to create seamless, high-performing apps without coding, boosting sales and customer engagement."” — Mr. Kumar, Knowband's Co-founder

UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a leading provider of plugins and add-ons for online stores like PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce and Magento, today announced a new approach to building mobile apps for online stores. As mobile shopping continues to grow rapidly, with recent studies showing a 200% increase in mobile buying, businesses are now quickly moving toward mobile-friendly options. Therefore, Knowband's Mobile App Builder helps with this shift, offering an easy process for launching mobile apps without needing tech skills.Importantly, the world of online shopping has changed greatly over the past five years. While people used to shop online mostly using desktop computers and laptops, shopping habits have since changed dramatically. Consequently, mobile shopping now leads the online marketplace, with smartphones making up over 70% of all online store traffic worldwide.This significant change brings both problems and opportunities for online sellers of all sizes. For instance, businesses without good mobile options risk losing many customers to competitors who focus on the mobile experience. Additionally, studies show that 79% of smartphone users have bought something online using their mobile device in the last six months, and 40% of all online purchases are now made on mobile devices."The numbers are clear – mobile is no longer the future of online shopping; it's the present," explains industry expert Sarah Johnson. "Online sellers who don't make their sites work well on phones are turning away customers at the door."After seeing this important market need, Knowband has developed its Mobile App Builder as a complete solution for online businesses across many platforms. Specifically, the solution removes the tech barriers that often stop small to medium-sized businesses from launching their mobile apps."With the rise of mobile shopping, businesses need to offer a smooth shopping experience across all devices," said Mr Kumar, Co-Founder of Knowband. "As we expand our solutions to PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento 2, we are committed to making sure that store owners have complete control over their mobile presence, allowing them to customize their app, make money, and boost customer engagement—all without needing tech skills."Moreover, the PrestaShop Mobile App Builder gives store owners a chance to develop mobile apps without deep tech knowledge or expensive development costs. Additionally, the plugin helps businesses improve their mobile presence with a user-friendly setup process and a full set of features that rivals apps from much larger online sellers.Amanda White opened Eddie Sale, her electronics store, in 2019. While her OpenCart website worked well on computers, Amanda noticed a troubling trend: customers were increasingly using their phones to shop and compare prices while in her store, often buying elsewhere online after browsing in person."I realized customers were using their phones to shop, but our website wasn't easy to use on mobile," says Amanda. "As a small electronics store, we needed a better way to reach customers on their phones."Similarly, Eddie Sale faced the same challenges that many brick-and-mortar stores face in the digital age: showrooming (when customers view products in-store but purchase online) and the need to create an experience that blends physical and digital shopping smoothly.After using Knowband's OpenCart Mobile App Builder , which worked perfectly with her existing store, Eddie Sale saw 30% more sales from mobile devices within just three months. Consequently, the app allowed Amanda to send alerts about sales, offer safe payment options, and provide a phone-friendly shopping experience."The results were amazing," Amanda adds. "Customers started coming back more often, and we could send them special offers directly through the app. The best part was that I could manage everything from my regular dashboard without doing extra work."Indeed, the success of Eddie Sale isn't unusual. Businesses across various retail sectors have reported similar results after implementing mobile apps. According to Knowband's internal data, online sellers see an average of 26% increase in repeat purchases after launching a dedicated mobile app.Personalization is at the core of Knowband's WooCommerce Mobile App Builder, enabling online sellers to create tailored mobile experiences that align with their brand identity and customer needs. The customizable tab bar layout allows store owners to modify navigation, add unique icons, and rename tabs to maintain brand consistency. Meanwhile, a user-friendly interface with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor ensures that administrators can effortlessly modify app layouts, colours, and features.Additionally, multi-language and multi-currency support makes the app ideal for international expansion, providing built-in translation and currency conversion for global customers. Moreover, the solution includes dynamic product catalogues, allowing sellers to organize products into customizable categories with advanced filtering options, helping customers find exactly what they need with ease.As mobile shopping trends continue to rise, businesses that don't invest in mobile-friendly solutions risk losing potential customers. In essence, mobile applications provide a direct and engaging way to connect with consumers, offering convenience, speed, and personalized experiences."The data is compelling," notes Mr. Kumar. "In particular, mobile app users spend an average of 201.8 minutes per month shopping, compared to 10.9 minutes for website users. That's an 18-fold increase in engagement opportunity."Overall, Knowband's Magento 2 Mobile App Builder empowers e-commerce businesses to take advantage of these opportunities with minimal technical barriers, levelling the playing field for smaller online sellers competing against larger enterprises. To learn more about how Knowband's Mobile App Builder can transform your online store into a high-performing mobile application, visit Knowband's official website today.Knowband is a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, specializing in plugins and add-ons for popular platforms including PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento. The company focuses on creating tools that help online businesses enhance customer experience, increase sales, and streamline operations. Since its founding in 2006, Knowband has served over 50,000 merchants establishing itself as a trusted partner in digital commerce innovation.

