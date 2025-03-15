Submit Release
OSCE Mission to BiH condemns all forms of violence

SARAJEVO, 15 March 2025 — The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) condemns all forms of violence, including those targeting political actors, journalists and other citizens. 

Violence, in any of its forms, must never be used or tolerated as a tool of political expression.

Such acts undermine the principles of democracy and threaten the security of individuals and of communities as a whole.

Attacks that the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina have witnessed in the last days, such as the one against Nebojša Vukanović, the RS opposition leader or targeting of Goran Dakić, journalist of Oslobođenje, highlight a dangerous trend. We support authorities’ swift and thorough action to investigate these incidents, ensuring justice and accountability for those responsible.

The Mission calls on all leaders, including in Republika Srpska, to refrain from dangerous rhetoric that could jeopardise personal safety of citizens and create insecurity in their communities.

