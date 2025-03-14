Senate Bill 443 Printer's Number 373

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 373

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

443

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,

KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SAVAL AND

SANTARSIERO, MARCH 14, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in preparation for and conduct of primaries and

elections, providing for employment leave for voters.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known

as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1210.1. Employment Leave for Voters.--An employer in

this Commonwealth shall permit an employe who is qualified and

registered to vote in an election time off necessary to vote,

not to exceed two hours' absence from work, on the day of the

election. The employer may specify the hours during which the

