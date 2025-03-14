Senate Bill 443 Printer's Number 373
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 373
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
443
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE, SAVAL AND
SANTARSIERO, MARCH 14, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in preparation for and conduct of primaries and
elections, providing for employment leave for voters.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known
as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1210.1. Employment Leave for Voters.--An employer in
this Commonwealth shall permit an employe who is qualified and
registered to vote in an election time off necessary to vote,
not to exceed two hours' absence from work, on the day of the
election. The employer may specify the hours during which the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.