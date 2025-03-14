Senate Bill 441 Printer's Number 371
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 371
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
441
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT AND PHILLIPS-
HILL, MARCH 14, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MARCH 14, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in table games, further providing for table game
taxes; and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13A62(b)(3) of Title 4 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 13A62. Table game taxes.
* * *
(b) Deposits and distributions.--
* * *
(3) [The] Notwithstanding section 2502.1 of the act of
March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, or any other provision of law, the tax imposed under
subsection (a) shall be deposited into the [General Fund]
Property Tax Relief Fund.
Section 2. Repeals are as follows:
(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under
