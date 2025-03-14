Submit Release
Senate Bill 441 Printer's Number 371

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 371

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

441

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK, COLLETT AND PHILLIPS-

HILL, MARCH 14, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 14, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in table games, further providing for table game

taxes; and making a repeal.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13A62(b)(3) of Title 4 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 13A62. Table game taxes.

* * *

(b) Deposits and distributions.--

* * *

(3) [The] Notwithstanding section 2502.1 of the act of

March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971, or any other provision of law, the tax imposed under

subsection (a) shall be deposited into the [General Fund]

Property Tax Relief Fund.

Section 2. Repeals are as follows:

(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under

