Senate Resolution 41 Printer's Number 376
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - heritage; and
WHEREAS, Irish immigrants who came to the United States
during the Great Famine of the 1840s helped transform cities in
the United States, building them into dynamic centers of
commerce and industry; and
WHEREAS, The cultural, economic and spiritual contributions
of Irish immigrants continue to be evident today throughout the
United States; and
WHEREAS, Irish Americans have become deeply integrated into
communities with strength, courage, wit and creativity, making
significant contributions in all areas of life; and
WHEREAS, Irish-American writers such as Eugene O'Neill, John
O'Hara and F. Scott Fitzgerald transformed literature in the
United States, entrepreneurs such as William Russell Grace
helped revolutionize industry and philanthropy in the United
States, performers such as Gregory Peck, Lucille Ball and Gene
Kelly enriched the arts and social reformers such as suffragist
Leonora Barry and labor organizer Mary Kenney O'Sullivan fought
for the rights of others; and
WHEREAS, Irish Americans have served ably in communities in
numerous capacities, including in public safety and government
at the Federal, State and local levels, and in the armed forces
in every war in which the United States has fought since the
Revolutionary War, including patriots such as Audie Murphy, the
most decorated soldier of World War II; and
WHEREAS, More than 200 years ago, John Barry, who was born in
Ireland, was the first naval hero of the Revolutionary War and
became known as the Father of the Navy; and
WHEREAS, The United States played a prominent role in support
of negotiations of the Good Friday Agreement, also known as the
