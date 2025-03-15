CabinetryNews.com: Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry Unveils Latest Designs at KBIS 2025 Following Acquisition by Fabuwood

Plain & Fancy KBIS 2025 Photo by CabinetryNews.com

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry made a remarkable statement at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2025, marking its first major industry showcase since being acquired by Fabuwood in September 2024. The event, held from February 25 to 27 in Las Vegas, provided the perfect platform for the brand to highlight its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence in the evolving cabinetry industry.As a long-standing name in luxury cabinetry, Plain & Fancy has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship, innovative designs, and a dedication to precision that has defined its identity for over five decades. Now, under the umbrella of Fabuwood, the brand is poised for a new era—one that blends its artisanal heritage with modern efficiencies, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge technology.At KBIS 2025, Plain & Fancy’s booth (N3377) attracted significant attention from industry professionals, designers, and builders eager to see how the brand was evolving under its new ownership. The booth featured a stunning display of custom cabinetry solutions that seamlessly merged traditional craftsmanship with contemporary functionality.Among the standout features showcased were:Innovative Storage Solutions – Recognizing the growing demand for efficient, space-saving designs, Plain & Fancy introduced modular pantry systems, concealed compartments, and customizable drawer configurations that cater to the needs of modern homeowners. These solutions combine aesthetic appeal with enhanced usability, ensuring that every inch of cabinetry is functional and stylish.Sustainable Materials & Finishes – Sustainability was a key focus in this year’s showcase, with Plain & Fancy incorporating responsibly sourced hardwoods, low-VOC finishes, and eco-friendly adhesives. As the industry shifts towards greener practices, the brand demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship while maintaining its signature quality and durability.Smart Technology Integration – Modern kitchens are becoming increasingly technology-driven, and Plain & Fancy embraced this trend by featuring integrated LED lighting, touch-to-open cabinet doors, and smart-home compatibility. These innovations align with homeowners’ desires for convenience, efficiency, and contemporary aesthetics.A Legacy of Excellence: Plain & Fancy’s JourneyFounded in 1968 by John and Loretta Achey in Richland, Pennsylvania, Plain & Fancy has grown from a small, family-operated business into a respected leader in high-end cabinetry. Over the years, the company has earned recognition for its:Meticulous craftsmanship – Every cabinet is handcrafted with precision, ensuring a superior finish and lasting durability.Bespoke designs – Customization has always been at the core of the brand, allowing homeowners and designers to create kitchens that reflect their unique style.Innovative product development – Plain & Fancy has continuously evolved, incorporating new materials, finishes, and storage solutions to stay ahead of design trends.Now, with Fabuwood’s backing, the brand is expected to expand its reach while staying true to its artisanal roots.The Impact of the Fabuwood AcquisitionIn September 2024, Fabuwood, a leader in the semi-custom cabinetry sector, acquired Plain & Fancy, ushering in a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing lead times, and expanding production capabilities. The acquisition is part of Fabuwood’s broader vision to combine mass production expertise with luxury, custom craftsmanship.Joel Epstein, President and CEO of Fabuwood, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration:"We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with a brand that brings 56 years of invaluable expertise in product engineering and finishing. This acquisition allows us to merge innovation with tradition, delivering exceptional cabinetry solutions to the market."One of the key advantages of this acquisition is the ability to streamline production processes without compromising on the handcrafted quality that has long defined Plain & Fancy. By leveraging Fabuwood’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, customers can expect shorter wait times for custom cabinetry orders, an important development in an industry where extended lead times have traditionally been a challenge.A Promising Future for Plain & FancyThe response at KBIS 2025 made it clear that Plain & Fancy’s legacy remains strong, and its future is brighter than ever. The brand’s ability to blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary trends and technological advancements is a key factor in its sustained success.As the cabinetry landscape evolves, CabinetryNews.com will continue to follow this exciting journey, bringing updates on new product launches, industry trends, and insights into how Plain & Fancy continues to shape the future of luxury cabinetry.

