Chinese National Sentenced for Smuggling Turtles from the United States to Hong Kong

Sai Keung Tin, also known as Ricky Tin, was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for his role in smuggling protected turtles from the United States to Hong Kong. Tin pleaded guilty in December to four counts of exporting merchandise contrary to law.

According to the government’s filed sentencing memorandum and evidence presented during today’s hearing, Tin, a Chinese citizen, aided and abetted turtle smugglers in the United States from February 2018 to June 2023. During that time, Tin trafficked approximately 2,100 turtles to three addresses in Hong Kong for the illegal Asian pet trade. Based on a conservative, contemporary market valuation of $2,000 per turtle, the smuggled reptiles were valued at $4.2 million.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agents arrested Tin on Feb. 25, 2024, on his arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. On March 8, 2024, a grand jury indicted Tin on the present charges, which focused on four packages shipped in June 2023 containing 40 eastern box turtles. USFWS wildlife inspectors at an international mail facility in Torrance, California, intercepted the packages which were falsely labeled as containing almonds and chocolate cookies. Three of the packages contained between eight and 12 live eastern box turtles each, all bound in socks to restrict movement to avoid alerting authorities. The fourth package contained seven live eastern box turtles and one dead one.

USFWS agents obtained a search warrant to seize Tin’s cell phones, which indicated that Tin came to the United States to smuggle turtles. He planned to travel to New Jersey, Texas, and Washington — familiarizing himself with tourist locations to present a false story if apprehended. His ultimate plan was to pay for turtles in cash, ship turtles around the country, and eventually, illegally export them to Hong Kong. He had detailed information on how to soak turtles to reduce odors and bind them in socks with tape, all to avoid detection.

Tin was associated with international turtle smuggler Kang Juntao, of Hangzhou City, China, who was extradited from Malaysia in 2019 and later sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to money laundering. Kang caused at least 1,500 turtles — with a market value exceeding $2.25 million — to be shipped from the United States to Hong Kong, including to Tin.

Tin trafficked primarily eastern box turtles (Terrapene carolina carolina), a subspecies of the common box turtle and native to the United States. Turtles with colorful markings are highly prized pets, particularly in China and Hong Kong, and are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). China and the Unites States are parties to CITES.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally for the Central District of California, and Assistant Director Douglas Ault of the USFWS’ Office of Law Enforcement made the announcement.

The USFWS investigated this case with assistance from Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations.

Senior Trial Attorney Ryan Connors and Trial Attorney Lauren Steele of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Mitchell for the Central District of California prosecuted the case.