Congolese American Leader Welcomes Special Envoy Appointment, Calls for Stronger US-DRC Ties

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso, President of the Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE), the largest diaspora organization of Congolese Americans, has welcomed President Trump’s expected appointment of Massad Boulos as Special Envoy to the African Region.Dr. Nshisso emphasized the potential for this appointment to strengthen United States and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) relations, particularly in addressing regional conflicts and fostering critical mineral trade. "The appointment of Mr. Boulos comes at a crucial time for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the entire region," said Dr. Nshisso. "We see this as an opportunity to reinvigorate diplomatic efforts to bring peace and stability to Eastern Congo, while also facilitating vital trade in critical minerals between the United States and the DRC."Dr. Nshisso highlighted the role Special Envoy Boulos could play in addressing the ongoing conflict in Eastern Congo, particularly the incursion of rebels backed by Rwanda. "Mr. Boulos' expertise can be instrumental in mediating this conflict and stopping the exploitation of our mineral-rich lands by foreign-backed militias," he stated.The FICE President also emphasized the economic potential of strengthened US-DRC relations. "The DRC possesses vast reserves of critical minerals, like coltan, which is essential for the global computer chip and technology sectors. By fostering fair and stable trade partnerships, we can create a win-win situation for both nations, supporting economic development in the DRC while securing vital resources for American industries," Dr. Nshisso explained.Dr. Nshisso called for increased engagement between US policymakers and Congolese leaders to address ongoing challenges and explore opportunities for collaboration. "We hope Mr. Boulos' appointment will pave the way for more frequent high-level discussions and concrete actions to support peace, security, and economic development within the DRC as well as the broader African region," he concluded.FICE, under Dr. Nshisso's leadership, advocates for the interests of the Congolese diaspora and promotes stronger ties between the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.For more information or interviews with Dr. Nshisso, please contact:

