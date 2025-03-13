Angola to facilitates Direct Negotiations Between DRC Government and M23

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angola has announced a plan to facilitate direct negotiations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government and the rebel group M23, in an effort to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the country. This comes after the Congolese diaspora organized demonstrations across many cities, condemning the M23 for atrocities committed in Goma and Bukavu, and also calling the international community for effective sanctions against the rebel movement backed by Rwanda.The announcement was made by Angola's Foreign Minister, Manuel Domingos Augusto, who stated that the country is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region. The negotiations will be held in Angola's capital, Luanda, and will be mediated by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR). The ICGLR has been actively involved in promoting peace and security in the Great Lakes region.At the same time, President Felix Tshisekedi's advisors are exploring talks with U.S. officials in Washington D.C. to discuss a critical minerals deal. The DRC is home to vast reserves of minerals such as cobalt, copper, and gold, which are essential for the production of electronic devices. The talks aim to establish a mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries, while also promoting responsible and sustainable mining practices in the DRC.The recent developments in the DRC have sparked hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has been ongoing for years and has resulted in the displacement of millions of people. The efforts of Angola and President Tshisekedi's advisors to engage in negotiations and explore potential partnerships demonstrate a commitment to finding a lasting solution to the conflict. The international community is encouraged to support these efforts and work towards a peaceful and prosperous future for the DRC and its people.As the negotiations and talks progress, Angola and the DRC remain hopeful for a positive outcome that will bring an end to the suffering of the Congolese people. The international community is urged to continue supporting efforts towards peace and stability in the region. Angola and the DRC are committed to working together towards a brighter future for all.These negotiations come after the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that it is opening inquiries into the atrocities committed in Goma and Bukavu during the attacks launched by the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda.The M23 attack resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians and the deaths of many innocent people. The ICC's inquiries will focus on the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the M23 and its supporters. The ICC has stated that it will hold those responsible accountable for their actions and ensure justice for the victims. The ICC's decision has been welcomed by human rights organizations and the affected communities. The inquiries by the ICC will provide a glimmer of hope for the victims and their families.The ICC's inquiries also send a strong message to other rebel groups and governments that the international community will not tolerate war crimes and crimes against humanity. The inquiries on the atrocities committed in Goma and Bukavu are a testament to the ICC's commitment to fulfilling its mandate and bringing justice to those who have been victimized.

