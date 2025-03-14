Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Announces First One ‘Ohana Fund Disbursement

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES FIRST ONE ‘OHANA FUND DISBURSEMENT TO SURVIVORS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 14, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the initial disbursements from the $175 million One ‘Ohana Fund, a key initiative of the Maui Wildfires Compensation Program (MWCP). This fund was created to provide direct financial relief to the families of those who lost loved ones and to individuals who suffered serious physical injuries in the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.

“While no amount of money can replace the lives lost or the suffering endured, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing timely and fair compensation,” said Governor Green. “Today marks a significant step forward in the long journey of recovery for the people of Maui.”

Initial Disbursements and Program Progress:

• The first $1.5 million payment has been issued to the estate of a wildfire victim.

• A total of 26 wrongful death claims have been qualified:

• One claim has been paid.

• 22 additional payments will be made upon approval of good-faith settlement petitions.

• Two claimants withdrew, and one claim was voided under program protocols.

• Nine serious physical injury claims are in the final review process.

• Phase One of the MWCP is expected to be fully completed by June 30, 2025.

Larger Global Settlement and Future Payments:

• The One ‘Ohana Fund will provide 23 wrongful death payments and nine injury case payments.

• Families receiving disbursements may seek additional compensation from the $4 billion global settlement fund.

• After these disbursements, the One ‘Ohana Fund will begin accepting up to 79 additional wrongful death claims, each receiving $1.5 million, with the ability to pursue further compensation.

Ensuring Fairness and Transparency:

• The state of Hawaiʻi has pledged $800 million to the global settlement, pending legislative approval.

• A new oversight entity will be established to ensure efficient and equitable distribution of funds.

• Maui Circuit Court Judge Peter Cahill will oversee the resolution of claims from subrogation insurers.

“This process was designed to be accessible and fair,” Governor Green emphasized. “Nearly 65% of wrongful death claimants have represented themselves—an encouraging sign that our approach is working as intended.”

The state remains committed to:

• Ensuring that all displaced residents—regardless of ethnicity or citizenship—receive assistance.

• Engaging the community in long-term planning for transitional and permanent housing.

• Returning historically recognized lands to the Lahaina community.

• Securing $500 million for Infrastructure Master Planning to support long-term rebuilding efforts.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Judge Ronald Ibarra (Ret.), our legal teams, pro bono attorneys, financial partners and community organizations for making today possible,” said Governor Green. “We will continue to stand with our families, our community and all those who need support. Together, we will rebuild Lahaina stronger.”

To view the livestream, double-click here.

Photos from today’s news conference can be found here.

Slides from today’s news conference can be found here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]