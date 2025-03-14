Attorney General Bird Joins President Trump at the DOJ over Fighting Fentanyl

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement after joining President Trump and Attorney General Bondi at the Department of Justice over actions to end the fentanyl epidemic:

“President Trump is a relentless fighter for Making America Safe Again. I was glad to join President Trump and Attorney General Bondi at the Justice Department today for a discussion about cracking down on criminal drug cartels and cutting off the stream of deadly fentanyl into our country. Fentanyl is a leading cause of death for young people. And each year, enough fentanyl is smuggled into our country to kill the entire population multiple times over. But President Trump’s historic work to secure the border is a game-changer. He is fighting fentanyl, stopping illegal immigration, and reducing crime. I’m grateful to President Trump for making major strides to keep Iowans safe, and he is just getting started.”

Attorney General Bird co-led a coalition of states in urging Congress to pass the HALT Fentanyl Act, which closes the copycat fentanyl loophole and saves lives. Senator Grassley sponsored the bill. Congress today passed the bill.

