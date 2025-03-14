Submit Release
Application window opens for 2026 AHA Foster G. McGaw Prize 

Health delivery organizations are encouraged to apply by 1 p.m. ET May 6 for the AHA’s 2026 Foster G. McGaw Prize, honoring organizations that demonstrate alignment between community health needs and co-designed programs. Honorees forge effective collaborations with a broad range of community organizations to improve access to care and address societal factors influencing health. The winning prize is $100,000 and finalists will be awarded $10,000. LEARN MORE
 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


