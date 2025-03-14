What The Frac? Takes the Stage at TenWest Festival for a Live Strategy Session on Scaling Startups

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamic duo behind What The Frac?, Nicole Zeno and Tamara Laine, are set to bring their expertise to the TenWest Festival with an exclusive live strategy session tailored for startup founders.

Titled “From Startup to Scale-Up: A Live Strategy Session”, this interactive event will explore how fractional C-suite leadership can be a game-changer for early-stage businesses looking to scale. As seasoned fractional executives, Zeno and Laine will provide founders with tangible strategies to navigate growth challenges, optimize operations, and accelerate success without the overhead of full-time executive hires.

“Startups often struggle with securing top-tier leadership due to cost and commitment constraints,” said Nicole Zeno, co-host of What The Frac?. “This session will show founders how to leverage fractional leadership for high-level expertise and strategic execution while maintaining financial flexibility.”

The live session will be held on Thursday, March 27th, from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM at BrickBox as part of the highly anticipated TenWest Festival. Attendees can expect an engaging discussion packed with actionable insights, real-world examples, and an open Q&A where they can get direct advice on their business challenges.

“Scaling a startup isn’t just about great ideas; it’s about having the right strategy and leadership to execute,” added Tamara Laine. “We’re excited to bring this interactive format to TenWest, helping founders rethink how they build and scale their businesses.”

The TenWest Festival is a premier event that brings innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders together to shape the future of business and technology. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry experts and gain invaluable insights into scaling your startup.

For more details and to register, visit https://www.tenwest.com. Use code WTF10 at checkout for 10% off.

About What The Frac?

What The Frac? is a web series and podcast designed to help business owners think like C-level executives when making critical decisions. Hosted by fractional executives Nicole Zeno and Tamara Laine, the show delivers expert insights on business growth, marketing strategies, and operational efficiency. Learn more at https://www.youtube.com/@clevercow.



