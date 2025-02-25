Willett Artist Series Vol. II Sale Now Live – Exclusive Bottles by King Saladeen Benefiting Kids For Kids Foundation

Single Bottle By King Saladeen Complete 3 Bottle Set By King Saladeen

Limited-edition Willett Artist Series bottles featuring King Saladeen’s bold designs are now available - supporting Kids For Kids in the fight against cancer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kids For Kids Foundation is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Willett Artist Series Vol. II Sale is officially live! Starting today, February 25, 2025, collectors and enthusiasts can purchase exclusive Willett Artist Series bottles featuring the bold, contemporary designs of renowned artist King Saladeen through Vino Auctions. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Kids For Kids Foundation, supporting children and families facing cancer.

This limited-edition sale is the culmination of a groundbreaking collaboration that unites the philanthropic mission of Kids For Kids, the masterful craftsmanship of Willett Distillery, and King Saladeen’s distinctive artistic vision. Renowned for his dynamic use of color and pattern, King Saladeen transforms each Willett bottle into a unique work of art, each accompanied by a print of his design, offering collectors both a premium spirit and a collectible piece that extends the legacy of Kentucky bourbon.

"Creating the Kids for Kids Artist Series Bourbon has been an incredible journey," said Paul Lombardozzi, Kids for Kids founder and creator of the Artist Series initiative. "Working alongside my friends Drew Kulsveen and Peter Tunney for Volume 1, and now with King Saladeen for Volume 2, we’ve turned our shared passion for fine spirits and art into a project that profoundly impacts families in need. At the heart of it all is our commitment to giving back and making a positive difference."

Kids For Kids envisions a future where all children struggling with health issues have the opportunity for a better life. Since its inception, with roots in a Bronx Zoo networking event led by Robert Catalano to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The foundation has raised over $10 million for St. Jude alone and continues to support four major children’s hospitals across New York City.

King Saladeen’s connection to the cause is deeply personal. "Once I heard about Kids for Kids from a friend and their mission to help kids and families battling cancer, I had to help however I could," he explained. "My best friend and my grandmother both passed from cancer, making this cause especially close to my heart." Growing up amidst the harsh realities of life in West Philadelphia, Saladeen’s vibrant aesthetic, showcased in galleries worldwide, adds a modern twist to Willett’s historic bourbon legacy.

Willett Distillery, based in Bardstown, KY, is proud to be a key partner in this initiative. "On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the foundation for supporting children and families facing hardship. It is our pleasure to contribute to this cause, and we raise our glass for all those who have contributed," said Drew Kulsveen, Master Distiller at Willett Distillery.

The Sale Details:

Exclusive limited-edition Willett Artist Series bottles, featuring King Saladeen's captivating designs, are on sale now through March 10, 2025 and available for purchase at Vino Auctions. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Kids For Kids Foundation. For a detailed list of the bottles available, please visit https://vinoauctions.com/willett-artist-series/.

About Kids For Kids Foundation:

The Kids For Kids Foundation is dedicated to supporting children and families facing cancer. Through innovative fundraising events, strategic partnerships, and community outreach, the foundation provides vital resources to help ensure that every child struggling with health issues has the opportunity for a better life.

About King Saladeen:

Raheem Saladeen Johnson, known as King Saladeen, is a visual artist from West Philadelphia. His vibrant and thought-provoking works have been featured in galleries and exhibitions worldwide. A committed philanthropist, Saladeen uses his art to give back to the community and support meaningful causes.

About Willett Distillery:

Based in Bardstown, KY, Willett Distillery is renowned for its exceptional bourbons and whiskeys. With a rich history dating back to 1936, the distillery combines tradition with innovation to produce some of the finest spirits in the world.

