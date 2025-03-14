To ensure the roadway remains safe, accessible and well-functioning for all its users the City of Boston will be removing the dedicated bus lane on Boylston Street beginning on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Boylston Street Construction Advisory

Please note that this work will be completed in advance of the Boston Marathon and will not impact the event.

The Construction Schedule is as follows:

Posted work hours: 7 PM - 5 AM

Tuesday Night (March 18) into Wednesday (March 19): Crews will begin milling the road and removing the top two inches of the surface/bus lane.

Wednesday Night (March 19) into Thursday (March 20): Crews will finish any milling that has not been completed on the surface/bus lane.

Friday Night (March 21) into Saturday (March 22): Crews will start and finish resurfacing the roadway.

To note: Before any striping can be placed on the new surface, the asphalt needs time to cure before thermoplastic pavement markings are applied.

Beginning as soon as March 27th: Crews will begin to lay out and stripe the revised lane markings

Early April: The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) will add new signage and a curb use plan including new parking meters.

All work is weather-permitting and additional delays are possible due to cold temperatures and/or precipitation.