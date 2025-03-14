ICYMI: LA’s rebuilding and recovery efforts continue with support from Governor Newsom and LA Rises

Supported by a $10 million investment from the State of California, Maersk and APM Terminals, and LA Rises, led by Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter, business leader and basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Casey Wasserman, these relief funds are expected to award an additional $15.9 million later this month. This was the first investment by LA Rises, the unified recovery effort launched by the Governor in January.

Donations to close the gap on the unmet needs of these funds are welcomed and can be made at lacounty.gov/relief.

Continuing to support recovery and rebuilding in LA

Late last month, the Governor was in Los Angeles to launch the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint as part of his continued tour of the state’s thirteen economic regions. The Blueprint was paired with $125 million in funding to support new, ready-to-go projects and $15 million for economic development projects for California Native American tribes.

In addition, the Governor received the Los Angeles Jobs First Collaborative’s regional plan and announced $3 million to support their recovery efforts for the region, including for the launch of public-facing campaigns to promote small business support and the addition of capacity for near-term business and economic recovery.

Federal business and worker assistance resources still available

Last week, at Governor Gavin Newsom’s request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended the deadline for survivors of the Los Angeles fires to register for federal aid. The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance was also extended.

Homeowners and renters who have incurred damage or losses from the Los Angeles County wildfires now have until Monday, March 31, 2025, to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance. These programs provide financial and other assistance to eligible individuals and households to help meet their basic needs and supplement their wildfire recovery efforts.