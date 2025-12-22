Governor Newsom announces $50,000 reward payout in Solano murder, rewards for other cold cases in Alameda and San Diego counties

The murder of De Anna Lynn Johnson, a young Vacaville student, rocked our entire community. I am grateful for the dedicated work of the men and women of the Vacaville Police Department and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, who after all of these years, never gave up on the pursuit for justice,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams. “I’m especially thankful for the citizens who were willing to come forward as they helped bring closure to De Anna Lynn’s loved ones after 40+ years.”

Help solve these murders

Governor Newsom also announced that he has made available two $50,000 rewards for information leading to unsolved cases in Alameda and San Diego counties.

The rewards announced today involve the following cases:

Oakland, Alameda County – Antonio Nunez: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Antonio Nunez. In 2009, 16-year-old Antonio Nunez was fatally shot by an unknown assailant outside of his home. Investigators from the Oakland Police Department conducted interviews and pursued leads on possible suspects, but have not identified the assailants. The Oakland Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact Sergeant Yun Zhou at 510-238-3821. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 510-238-7950.

“We are grateful to the Governor’s Office for offering this reward. Even though this crime occurred 16 years ago, we hope this renewed attention will encourage anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case, bringing long-awaited justice to the victim’s family,” said Interim Oakland Police Chief James Beere.

San Diego, San Diego County – Arthur Jordan: Governor Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Arthur Jordan. In 2018, 28-year-old Arthur Jordan was fatally shot by an unknown assailant while sitting in his car. Investigators from the San Diego Police Department have interviewed witnesses and potential suspects but have exhausted all leads. At the time of his death, Mr. Jordan was working as a barber at his family’s barber shop. The San Diego Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information about this murder to contact Sergeant Joel Tien at 619-531-2323. Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers and 888-580-8477.

“We are very thankful for the Governor’s support in our efforts to find justice for Mr. Jordan and his family,” said San Diego Police Department Detective Chris Murray.

Governor’s rewards for unsolved cases

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in specified unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage the public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.