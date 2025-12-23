Governor Newsom mobilizes state resources as California braces for winter storm
Coordinated state readiness
With forecasters warning of heavy rain, strong winds, and flood risks in multiple regions, state agencies have pre-positioned emergency crews, equipment, and resources statewide to respond rapidly and keep Californians safe—especially as families travel and gather during the holiday week. At the Governor’s direction, state agencies and emergency management partners are advancing readiness and response operations to keep Californians safe.
Cal OES and California National Guard deploy resources
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is moving to around-the-clock operations and working closely with local governments to pre-deploy resources to respond effectively to new incidents, minimizing the potential impact of mud and debris flows, including potential flash flooding, especially in areas that have burned in recent wildfires.
The pre-deployed resources to Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Nevada, Orange, Plumas, Sonoma, and Ventura counties include 45 fire engines, 10 swiftwater rescue teams, six hand crews, five dozers, four loaders, three helicopters, one incident management team, one Urban Search and Rescue Team, and over 225 personnel so far.
The California National Guard has air and ground assets available statewide for potential response, including aviation assets and high-water vehicles.
Find the most up-to-date information on county pre-positions and available shelters here.
Caltrans and CHP Protect California’s Roadways
Caltrans has prepositioned staff, equipment, and material for potentially critical locations impacted by snow, flooding, and rock or mudslides. In the high Sierra alone, more than 1,700 maintenance personnel are working 24-hour shifts with 1,300 pieces of snow-clearing equipment to keep California’s mountain roadways open. Across the state, 77 locations are stocked with 17,613 tons of salt to support snow removal.
Throughout the storm, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will remain actively engaged in protecting public safety by assisting with roadway closures, managing traffic in affected areas, and responding to any vehicle collisions involving drivers traveling at unsafe speeds for conditions. As the holiday travel period approaches, CHP officers will continue a heightened presence on the roadways to help keep motorists safe during periods of increased traffic and ongoing winter weather.
Natural Resources Agency response
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has activated its Flood Operations Center to monitor river levels and coordinate with local, state, and federal partners. Four million sandbags are prepositioned statewide, including 55,000 super sacks — giant sandbags placed using heavy equipment to help prevent severe flooding during storms. Thanks to years of planning and investment, local stormwater-capture projects are ready for rainfall, turning a downpour into a valuable water supply boost.
CAL FIRE remains prepared for storm-related response, with personnel and equipment strategically positioned across the state, and will continue to coordinate closely with Cal OES, local fire agencies, and emergency managers to respond to any new incidents as they occur.
Stay vigilant
-
Visit the administration’s Storm Season Safety resource, designed as a single location featuring tips and best practices in all conditions.
-
Visit Listos California’s Storm Season Safety resource page for winter weather preparedness materials in over 15 languages.
-
Sign up for local emergency alerts at Ready.ca.gov
-
Monitor the news and other trusted sources of information to stay aware of mudslides and debris flows, especially in burn scar areas.
-
Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here.
-
Stay off the roads whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, check real-time conditions and drive at reduced speeds, avoiding standing water or debris on the roadway.
-
Never walk or drive through floodwaters—turn around, don’t drown. Even six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot can carry a vehicle away.
-
Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly.
-
If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized—stay back at least 30 feet and call 9-1-1 or your utility provider.
-
Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe.
