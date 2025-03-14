Royalton Barracks / Possession of Destructive Devices and Arrest on a Warrant x2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 3/13/25 at 2217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 14 Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Destructive Devices, Warrant x2

ACCUSED: Zamir Paley

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/13/25 at approximately 2217 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RTE 14 in Royalton. Through investigation Troopers confirmed Paley had two active in-state warrants. The warrants were for DUI-drug, cocaine possession and retail theft. Troopers then conducted a search on the vehicle and a pipe bomb (IED) was found within the vehicle. Troopers were assisted by VSP Bomb Squad, BCI and FBI to further investigate. Paley was subsequently placed under arrest for the above charges. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $7500 bail and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 3/14/25 at 1230 hours to answer to these charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: WINDSOR

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $7500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

