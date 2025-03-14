Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,771 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Possession of Destructive Devices and Arrest on a Warrant x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2001389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3/13/25 at 2217 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 14 Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Destructive Devices, Warrant x2

 

 

ACCUSED: Zamir Paley                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/13/25 at approximately 2217 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RTE 14 in Royalton. Through investigation Troopers confirmed Paley had two active in-state warrants. The warrants were for DUI-drug, cocaine possession and retail theft. Troopers then conducted a search on the vehicle and a pipe bomb (IED) was found within the vehicle. Troopers were assisted by VSP Bomb Squad, BCI and FBI to further investigate.  Paley was subsequently placed under arrest for the above charges. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $7500 bail and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 3/14/25 at 1230 hours to answer to these charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/25 at 1230 hours         

COURT: WINDSOR

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $7500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Possession of Destructive Devices and Arrest on a Warrant x2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more