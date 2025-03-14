Royalton Barracks / Possession of Destructive Devices and Arrest on a Warrant x2
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25B2001389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 3/13/25 at 2217 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RTE 14 Royalton, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Destructive Devices, Warrant x2
ACCUSED: Zamir Paley
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/13/25 at approximately 2217 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on VT RTE 14 in Royalton. Through investigation Troopers confirmed Paley had two active in-state warrants. The warrants were for DUI-drug, cocaine possession and retail theft. Troopers then conducted a search on the vehicle and a pipe bomb (IED) was found within the vehicle. Troopers were assisted by VSP Bomb Squad, BCI and FBI to further investigate. Paley was subsequently placed under arrest for the above charges. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $7500 bail and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 3/14/25 at 1230 hours to answer to these charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: WINDSOR
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $7500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
Legal Disclaimer:
