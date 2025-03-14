MPD Seeking Suspect in Northwest Gun Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a gun offense in Northwest.
On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 2300 block of Champlain Street, Northwest, for the report of a man pointing a gun. The victim was attempting to park their vehicle when the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspect fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a privately owned vehicle’s dashboard camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25033828
###
