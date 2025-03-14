Idaho Commerce Opens Supplemental Region 4 Application for the 2024 Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant ProgramMar04

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Commerce Opens Supplemental Region 4 Application for the 2024 Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (March 4, 2025)—The Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development is now accepting supplemental Region 4 applications from existing 2024 Idaho Regional

Travel & Convention Grantees who are eligible to receive Region 4 funds. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online grant portal by 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) March 12, 2025.

Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2% tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations. The intent of the grant program is to increase overnight vacation stays throughout Idaho.

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) oversees the grant program which distributes funds to Idaho based non-profit, incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place. Preference is given to applicants who can demonstrate annual marketing programs that focus on promoting overnight visitation in Idaho.

The ITC has the goal of promoting the State of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through:

Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state;

Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays;

Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration;

Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging; and

Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences.

For more information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant, including a detailed application schedule and an application preview visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program

For any questions or access to the grant portal, please send a request to grants@commerce.idaho.gov.

