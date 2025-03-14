Operation Lone Star Seizes Over Six Million Dollars’ Worth Of Cocaine

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 51,300 criminal arrests, with more than 43,800 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 626 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Soldiers, Border Patrol Agents Patrol Rio Grande River



On Monday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Texas National Guard soldiers partnering with Border Patrol marine operations teams to patrol the Rio Grande River.



Texas will continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants.



WATCH: Border Patrol, DPS Horse Units Apprehend Illegal Immigrants



On Tuesday, the DPS Border Mounted Patrol Unit, alongside the U.S. Border Patrol Horse Unit, responded to a camera activation on a private ranch in Webb County.



DPS troopers and Border Patrol agents followed shoe tracks for two miles, leading to the apprehension of two illegal immigrants hiding in the brush. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also provided aerial assistance in the apprehension.



Both illegal immigrants, from Mexico, were referred to Border Patrol.





DPS Seizes Over Six Million Dollars’ Worth Of Cocaine



Last Thursday, DPS troopers seized more than six million dollars’ worth of cocaine in Hidalgo County as part of Operation Lone Star.



DPS Special Agents and troopers responded to the Pharr Port of Entry regarding a 2019 white International truck-tractor semitrailer suspected of narcotics smuggling by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



DPS Special Agents recovered 150 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine concealed in the vehicle’s cargo area. The cocaine weighed more than 500 pounds and has an estimated street value of $6.8 million.



The driver, Mario Robledo, 33, from Mexico, was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.



DPS Seizes 43 Pounds Of Narcotics



Yesterday, while working Operation Lone Star in the Rio Grande Valley, DPS’ Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) seized 43 pounds of narcotics being smuggled by an illegal immigrant across the Rio Grande River.



The TMU arrested and charged the illegal immigrant, from Mexico, with drug possession. He was referred to Border Patrol for removal proceedings.





Texas National Guard Soldiers Enhance Skills With Baton Training



Earlier this week, Texas National Guard soldiers enhanced their tactical capabilities through intensive baton training. This hands-on instruction is part of ongoing readiness exercises focused on proper stance, controlled strikes, and de-escalation techniques to ensure effective and professional responses in the field.



Soldiers were issued handcuffs and batons after being deputized with Title 8 authority by Border Patrol. With these newly refined skills, Texas National Guard soldiers and airmen stand ready to support law enforcement efforts through immigration arrests and to safeguard both Texas and the nation.



Texas National Guard Soldiers Serve On The Front Line



Texas National Guard soldiers serve on the front lines with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners to protect Texas' communities in the fight against cartel drug smuggling and human trafficking.



"My favorite part of Operation Lone Star is being able to work with the brush response teams," said a Texas National Guard soldier. "I feel like I am making a difference and border crossings have been down significantly. Everyone has a role to play — preventing, deterring, and interdicting any illegal traffic."



