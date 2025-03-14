OSCE supports strengthening role of youth in political processes

Young leaders from twelve political parties gathered in Budva from 11 to 13 March to discuss strategies for the inclusion of youth in political decision-making processes, and to develop teamwork and collaboration for advocating dialogue and co-operation, in the context of the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda.

This event was organized by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) Local Branch Office in Montenegro and the Youth Network of Montenegro.

In his opening address, Giovanni Gabassi, Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, encouraged young leaders to influence the modus operandi of their respective parties , raising awareness among their colleagues on the importance of consulting youth. “Most importantly, you are proof that collaboration with peers from across the political spectrum is possible in order to build a better place for Montenegrin youth to prosper together,” said Gabassi.

Edin Koljenović, Head of the RYCO Local Branch Office in Montenegro, stated that this training course, the first of its kind, “brings together representatives of parties from the opposition and the ruling majority for discussion and potential co-operation in the local community and in the region.” He added that more training sessions of this kind are planned in future.

Vladimir Obradović, State Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said that young people were key agents of social change. “While politics is one of the most important means through which you can shape the future of Montenegro. That is why it is important that young leaders are empowered, well-informed and ready for constructive dialogue and co-operation,” said Obradović.

During this three-day event, the Council of Youth Wings of Political Parties was established as part of the Youth Network of Montenegro. One of its first tasks will be the preparation of the 2025 session of the Youth Parliament in the Parliament of Montenegro.