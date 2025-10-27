2025 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting to take place in Vienna

VIENNA, 27 October 2025 – The Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM), held annually to review the implementation of the commitments undertaken by OSCE participating States through various Ministerial Council decisions, will take pace in Vienna on 28 and 29 October.

EEDIM provides a framework to enhance dialogue and co-operation on key thematic areas within the second dimension of security on economic and environmental issues. The focus of this year’s EEDIM is on disaster risk reduction in the OSCE area.

The opening session of the meeting will take place from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. Vienna time and will be livestreamed on https://www.osce.org/live.

For more information, visit the 2025 Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM) event page.