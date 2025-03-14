OSCE supports Moldovan law enforcement in enhancing risk assessment and analysis

The OSCE organized a series of meetings focused on risk identification, analysis and management for representatives from the Moldovan General Police Inspectorate (GPI) and the Moldovan General Inspectorate of Border Police (GIBP) in Chisinau, Moldova, from 12 to 14 March. The discussions brought together representatives from key law enforcement bodies, including the Strategic Management Directorate, Operational Management Directorate and Information Analysis Directorate. The participants focused on improving risk assessment methodologies, identifying emerging threats and strengthening interagency co-operation.

Additionally, a dedicated Working Group on Risk Assessment and Analysis convened at the GPI to review the current risk analysis methodology on 13 March. The meeting facilitated discussions on risk assessment frameworks, operational challenges and strategies to enhance risk mitigation. Key action points to strengthen institutional resilience were identified, such as the need to support the GPI in further developing the risk analysis methodology, applying this methodology in practice, and enhancing both intra-institutional and inter-institutional collaboration.

“Effective law enforcement relies on systematic risk identification and analysis. By proactively assessing threats—including crime trends, operational vulnerabilities, and institutional risks such as corruption—police forces can enhance resilience, optimize resources, and uphold public trust through informed and accountable decision-making,” said Alina Grottenthaler, Project Officer at the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department/Strategic Police Matters Unit.

These activities are implemented as part of the extrabudgetary project “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region” funded by the UK Government that bolsters Moldova’s law enforcement capabilities in countering transnational threats.