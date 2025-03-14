Reports Opening April 1: Enrollment and Quarter 3 Attendance, Truancy, Bullying, and Behavior

April 1 enrollment reporting will become available on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for certifying this report will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

A comparison of April enrollments to October enrollments is used for policy and decision-making. Therefore, it is important for school administrative units (SAUs) to complete this review and certification in the reported timeframe.

Please note that this report provides up-to-date address information for the SUN Bucks Summer EBT program. Students’ address information should be updated to reflect valid mailing addresses.

During the 2024-2025 school year, Title I allocations to private schools for eligible students will be provided based on the April 1 enrollment collection. Private schools with Title I eligible students should enter enrollment data of eligible students into State Synergy.

Reporting Resources:

Quarter 3 Reporting will become available on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The due date for validating these reports will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

While collection of Attendance, Truancy, Behavior, and Bullying are ongoing reports for the school year, this validation provides an opportunity to update data to this point in the year. Updating data to this point will allow for more efficient certification at the end of the school year.

Reporting Resources:

For questions about April 1 enrollment and/or Quarter 3 reporting, please contact MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.