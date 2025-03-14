How you can support our online community

Our online community is a welcoming and helpful place to connect and chat with others affected by ovarian cancer, no matter where you are in the UK.

The Ovarian Cancer Community and In Touch have been running for several years and we’ve seen many friendships form alongside members offering much needed support and advice to one another.

As our online community has continued to grow, we wanted to create an opportunity for members to get involved with moderating and spreading the word about the community, helping to keep the groups safe and the conversations going.

Introducing the Digital Champions programme!

Digital Champions are volunteer moderators who help us to:

Review membership requests and pending posts within the Ovarian Cancer Community and In Touch

Keep members engaged by sharing discussion posts, signposting and welcoming new members

Spread the word about the communities on social media or in their local community, so that we can reach more people affected by ovarian cancer

Since launching the programme in August 2024, we’ve had the incredible support of our volunteer moderator team, all with lived experience of ovarian cancer.

We recently celebrated 6 months since launching the programme, so what better time to say thank you to our volunteers and recognise the impact of their involvement.

The team have not only helped us with the day to day running of the communities, but also by sharing valuable insight into how we can shape our online community to meet the needs of members and ensure that anyone affected by ovarian cancer can access the support they need.

I have first-hand knowledge of the types of treatment and surgeries and the devastating effect that an ovarian cancer diagnosis can have on the women in this group and the friends and family that support them through that journey. I look forward to continuing to be part of this group in 2025 and seeing more of the inspirational posts by people in the community. Suzanne, Digital Champion volunteer

I’m so grateful to be part of this online community. It’s a place where we can share ideas, learn from each other, and connect with others who have similar experiences. As a member and moderator, I’ve seen how welcoming and supportive the community is. It’s a great environment to ask questions, offer advice, or just have meaningful conversations where everyone’s voice is heard. Amy, Digital Champion volunteer

We’re so excited to continue the Digital Champions programme throughout 2025 and have the involvement of volunteers with lived experience of ovarian cancer to help us keep our online community a safe and supportive space.

If you’d like to join our friendly team, we’re currently accepting new applications.

You can find out more about the role and all the training and support we offer on our Digital Champions page, or by sending an email to [email protected]

Join our online community!

If you’re looking for support, why not join our online community? Find support, strength and community from people who understand what you’re going through.

Join the Ovarian Cancer Community

Join In Touch

Already a member? Help us spread the word about the online community by sharing this blog post or the links to the group, with anyone you think might like to join too.